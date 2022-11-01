Jennifer Aniston no longer rocks The Rachel, but she's still a major source of hair inspiration. The former Friends star recently took to Instagram to share her simple two-step, get-up-and-go hair routine—and one of those steps is just letting your hair air dry! In peak morning fashion, Aniston wore a cozy bathrobe and little-to-no makeup for the video tutorial, running just a bit of LolaVie's Lightweight Hair Oil through her naturally wavy blonde locks and giving her hair a few quick scrunches. “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.

