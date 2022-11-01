Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain Unite to Headline Holiday Tour
Snoop Dogg and T-Pain will be finishing out the year with their holiday season tour. The two announced Holidaze of Blaze tour on Instagram, revealing the artists that will serve as their supporting acts. Snoop Dogg, T-Pain Will Hit the Road Before 2022 Ends. Shortly after launching a limited-edition red...
talentrecap.com
Jake Zyrus Releases New Single ‘4 Life,’ Teases Album
Filipino singer Jake Zyrus has released a new single called “4 Life,” and the catchy track is impressing fans. Zyrus also teased that a new album is coming soon while replying to a fan’s Instagram comment. Jake Zyrus Releases New Single ‘4 Life,’ Teases Album.
talentrecap.com
Keith Urban Raves About Taylor Swift’s New Album, Compares it to Having An Acid Trip
Country music superstar Keith Urban has shown deep love and admiration for Taylor Swift’s album Midnights in his own unique way. Urban revealed he was blown away by how good the pop icon’s new album is, comparing the feeling to having “some kind of acid trip.”. Keith...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Star Sara James Releases Cover of “Rocket Man” by Elton John
Shortly after her collaboration with Spotify Singles, Sara James surprises fans with a rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” With this new track, she is definitely bringing her fans back to her recent journey on America’s Got Talent. Sara James Releases “Rocket Man” Rendition.
talentrecap.com
Darci Lynne Impresses in New ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ by Bon Jovi Cover
America’s Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne Farmer recently shared a music cover on her YouTube channel featuring the band American Slang. Together, they perform a cool cover of Bon Jovi’s classic song “Wanted Dead or Alive.”. Darci Lynne Sings Bon Jovi Cover with American Slang.
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
Jennifer Aniston Went Makeup Free to Show Off Her Two-Step Beach Waves Routine
Jennifer Aniston no longer rocks The Rachel, but she's still a major source of hair inspiration. The former Friends star recently took to Instagram to share her simple two-step, get-up-and-go hair routine—and one of those steps is just letting your hair air dry! In peak morning fashion, Aniston wore a cozy bathrobe and little-to-no makeup for the video tutorial, running just a bit of LolaVie's Lightweight Hair Oil through her naturally wavy blonde locks and giving her hair a few quick scrunches. “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼♀️,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.
After Her Transplant, Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney "Fred Armisen" And The Reason Is Really Sweet
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
Heidi Klum Dresses as a Giant Worm for Halloween 2022 at Annual Celebration: Costume Photos
It’s officially Heidiween! Heidi Klum once again threw her annual Halloween party — and her 2022 costume was one for the record books. The model, 49, dressed as a worm at her New York City bash on Monday, October 31. "So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple 🍎," […]
Miranda Lambert and Her Husband Brendan Recreate the Addams Family for Halloween
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Classic films were a major category for country singers this Halloween, and Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan were game. The couple dressed up as the Addams Family, bringing in help from their furry friends. Lambert was Morticia Addams while Brendan McLoughlin was her husband Gomez.
What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer
NEW YORK (AP) — Is Fleetwood Mac’s landmark album “Rumours” better than “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar? Should “Tapestry” by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than “Thriller” by Michael Jackson?. Rolling Stone magazine has some answers...
talentrecap.com
JoJo Siwa is Speechless After Becoming an Emmy Nominated Choreographer
Former Dancing With the Stars celebrity Jojo Siwa was left speechless after becoming nominated for an Emmy Award. The unexpected Emmy Award nomination came from her work as the choreographer for Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution. JoJo Siwa Becomes an Emmy Nominated Choreographer. The reality TV star’s long list of...
talentrecap.com
Three Teen Singers Compete on Team Gwen in Leaked ‘The Voice’ Knockout
The Voice has shared another three-way Knockout performance from Season 22 ahead of Monday night’s new episode. This match-up features three teenage artists on Gwen Stefani’s team going head to head for a spot in the live shows. Team Gwen Artists Compete in The Voice Knockout. First up...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ is Gearing Up for ’90s Night, Return of Relays — Here’s What to Expect
Fans can expect the next episode of Dancing With the Stars to be phenomenal, since the competition is getting down to the best of the best. The eight remaining pairs are still gunning for their well-deserved spots following the upcoming ’90s-themed night. Dancing With the Stars‘s ’90s Night Features...
TV Fanatic
ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
With the continued erosion of live TV viewing on broadcast networks, networks are looking at other viewing metrics to decide which shows will be back. Looking at the network as a whole, not a lot of shows look particularly dead, but there is some separation when you factor in the delayed viewing.
talentrecap.com
Gwen Stefani Thought “Life Was Over” Until She Met Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani was all ready to live a single life after a painful divorce, but meeting Blake Shelton was a game changer. In her recent appearance in The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani shared how Shelton flipped her dull perspective in romance. Gwen Stefani Says Her Marriage With Blake Shelton is...
talentrecap.com
Val Chmerkovskiy Returns to ‘Dancing With the Star’s for ’90s Night
Dancing With the Stars fan favorite Val Chmerkovskiy has officially re-entered the competition. After sitting last week out due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Chmerkovskiy has returned to the studio to rehearse with partner Gabby Windey. Val Chmerkovskiy to Compete on Dancing With the Stars ’90s Night. Fans were...
talentrecap.com
Alfonso Ribeiro Invites ‘DWTS’ Pro Dancers to His House for Thanksgiving
Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro recently opened up about his sweet Thanksgiving tradition on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show. For years, Ribeiro has been inviting pro dancers from the show to his house for the holiday. Alfonso Ribeiro Hosts DWTS Pros at Thanksgiving. Ribeiro told Hudson that co-hosting...
