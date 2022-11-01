ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

talentrecap.com

Snoop Dogg, T-Pain Unite to Headline Holiday Tour

Snoop Dogg and T-Pain will be finishing out the year with their holiday season tour. The two announced Holidaze of Blaze tour on Instagram, revealing the artists that will serve as their supporting acts. Snoop Dogg, T-Pain Will Hit the Road Before 2022 Ends. Shortly after launching a limited-edition red...
talentrecap.com

Jake Zyrus Releases New Single ‘4 Life,’ Teases Album

Filipino singer Jake Zyrus has released a new single called “4 Life,” and the catchy track is impressing fans. Zyrus also teased that a new album is coming soon while replying to a fan’s Instagram comment. Jake Zyrus Releases New Single ‘4 Life,’ Teases Album.
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Star Sara James Releases Cover of “Rocket Man” by Elton John

Shortly after her collaboration with Spotify Singles, Sara James surprises fans with a rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” With this new track, she is definitely bringing her fans back to her recent journey on America’s Got Talent. Sara James Releases “Rocket Man” Rendition.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
Glamour

Jennifer Aniston Went Makeup Free to Show Off Her Two-Step Beach Waves Routine

Jennifer Aniston no longer rocks The Rachel, but she's still a major source of hair inspiration. The former Friends star recently took to Instagram to share her simple two-step, get-up-and-go hair routine—and one of those steps is just letting your hair air dry! In peak morning fashion, Aniston wore a cozy bathrobe and little-to-no makeup for the video tutorial, running just a bit of LolaVie's Lightweight Hair Oil through her naturally wavy blonde locks and giving her hair a few quick scrunches. “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.
talentrecap.com

JoJo Siwa is Speechless After Becoming an Emmy Nominated Choreographer

Former Dancing With the Stars celebrity Jojo Siwa was left speechless after becoming nominated for an Emmy Award. The unexpected Emmy Award nomination came from her work as the choreographer for Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution. JoJo Siwa Becomes an Emmy Nominated Choreographer. The reality TV star’s long list of...
talentrecap.com

Three Teen Singers Compete on Team Gwen in Leaked ‘The Voice’ Knockout

The Voice has shared another three-way Knockout performance from Season 22 ahead of Monday night’s new episode. This match-up features three teenage artists on Gwen Stefani’s team going head to head for a spot in the live shows. Team Gwen Artists Compete in The Voice Knockout. First up...
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ is Gearing Up for ’90s Night, Return of Relays — Here’s What to Expect

Fans can expect the next episode of Dancing With the Stars to be phenomenal, since the competition is getting down to the best of the best. The eight remaining pairs are still gunning for their well-deserved spots following the upcoming ’90s-themed night. Dancing With the Stars‘s ’90s Night Features...
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Thought “Life Was Over” Until She Met Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani was all ready to live a single life after a painful divorce, but meeting Blake Shelton was a game changer. In her recent appearance in The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani shared how Shelton flipped her dull perspective in romance. Gwen Stefani Says Her Marriage With Blake Shelton is...
talentrecap.com

Val Chmerkovskiy Returns to ‘Dancing With the Star’s for ’90s Night

Dancing With the Stars fan favorite Val Chmerkovskiy has officially re-entered the competition. After sitting last week out due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Chmerkovskiy has returned to the studio to rehearse with partner Gabby Windey. Val Chmerkovskiy to Compete on Dancing With the Stars ’90s Night. Fans were...

