Piedmont, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council approves $950K land purchase for navigation center

VALLEJO – Vallejo City councilmembers voted Tuesday to purchase an acre of land to serve as the future site of a new homeless navigation center, but the project still has a $1.7 million budget shortfall. The council unanimously approved the $950,000 purchase of 1937 Broadway St. from local businessman...
VALLEJO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

PUSD interim superintendent shares update with school community

In a letter to the school community sent to families on Oct. 28, interim superintendent Dr. Donald Evans shares what he’s been working on and his observations on the district to date:. It’s now been over 90 days since I joined PUSD. In these three-plus months, I’ve spoken with...
PIEDMONT, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Announces Innovation Fund Grant Program

Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County is seeking ideas for innovative projects that respond to local public service needs, can improve equitable access to public services, can remove structural barriers that cause inequities and poverty, provide the greatest impact for every dollar spent, and have the potential for transformative change!
kalw.org

Contra Costa County youth detention facility to close

The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover dissenting. Both supported keeping the facility -- also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated East County area of Byron -- open until late March to allow for more transition time and input from the district attorney's and public defender's offices.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Empty Nesters gather to support the Giving Campaign

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Olcott family welcomed close to 45 Giving Campaign supporters whose children have left the nest. Chad Olcott, who joined the Piedmont Education Foundation board this fall, was excited to host the event. “It’s our family’s first year as official empty nesters,” he says. “We’re eager to continue our support for our schools and community. This is our way of showing ongoing support for the Giving Campaign.”
PIEDMONT, CA
sfbayview.com

Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!

Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaglobe.com

Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race

The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city

A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe

The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Work Stoppage at Port of Oakland After Union Workers Walk Off Job

There was a major break in the supply chain Wednesday after a labor union walked off the job at the Port of Oakland, prompting a domino effect at the normally bustling port. Many parts of the port went silent Wednesday morning, with gates closed and piles of containers and trucks waiting to be loaded.
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Register now for Piedmont’s Turkey Trot

The city’s annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk/stroll will take place again on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m at the Piedmont Exedra located at Highland and Magnolia Avenues. This is a family-friendly, USA Track and Field certified course that winds through the city. For more information and to register,...
PIEDMONT, CA

