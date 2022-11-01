Read full article on original website
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council approves $950K land purchase for navigation center
VALLEJO – Vallejo City councilmembers voted Tuesday to purchase an acre of land to serve as the future site of a new homeless navigation center, but the project still has a $1.7 million budget shortfall. The council unanimously approved the $950,000 purchase of 1937 Broadway St. from local businessman...
piedmontexedra.com
City to share proposed updates to Draft Housing Element at open house on Nov. 9
Community members can learn more about the proposed updates to the Draft Housing Element and next steps on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m at Piedmont Community Hall (711 Highland Avenue). At the event, Planning and Building staff will share information and answer questions about:. •...
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Andersen for City Council; Reiss for Peralta Community College District
As mayor of the great city of Piedmont, I know first hand what makes an outstanding public servant. It takes patience, intellect, devotion to the common good and a keen eye for details. Most importantly, a great public servant has vision for a better future. I am writing to strongly...
piedmontexedra.com
PUSD interim superintendent shares update with school community
In a letter to the school community sent to families on Oct. 28, interim superintendent Dr. Donald Evans shares what he’s been working on and his observations on the district to date:. It’s now been over 90 days since I joined PUSD. In these three-plus months, I’ve spoken with...
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa County Announces Innovation Fund Grant Program
Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County is seeking ideas for innovative projects that respond to local public service needs, can improve equitable access to public services, can remove structural barriers that cause inequities and poverty, provide the greatest impact for every dollar spent, and have the potential for transformative change!
Daily Californian
‘A second chance’: Largest affordable housing development in Berkeley history opens
Community members, government officials and financial contributors came together to celebrate the grand opening of Berkeley Way Apartments and the Hope Center — the largest affordable housing development for low-income and unhoused people in Berkeley’s history — on a sunny afternoon last Thursday. Against a backdrop of...
kalw.org
Contra Costa County youth detention facility to close
The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover dissenting. Both supported keeping the facility -- also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated East County area of Byron -- open until late March to allow for more transition time and input from the district attorney's and public defender's offices.
piedmontexedra.com
Empty Nesters gather to support the Giving Campaign
On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Olcott family welcomed close to 45 Giving Campaign supporters whose children have left the nest. Chad Olcott, who joined the Piedmont Education Foundation board this fall, was excited to host the event. “It’s our family’s first year as official empty nesters,” he says. “We’re eager to continue our support for our schools and community. This is our way of showing ongoing support for the Giving Campaign.”
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
californiaglobe.com
Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race
The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
48hills.org
Nonprofit with $20 million in city money defies supes, won’t talk about labor issues
A social-service nonprofit that gets more than $20 million a year in public money from San Francisco is engaged in a union struggle—and has refused to discuss the situation with the Board of Supervisors. SEIU Local 1021 is trying to organize workers at The Felton Institute, which provides a...
kalw.org
San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city
A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
sfstandard.com
More California Kids Are Opting for Alternatives to Traditional Education—Just Ask SF’s Independence High
Toward the end of the last school year—the first fully in-person return to campus since the pandemic started—something unusual for an alternative public high school in San Francisco started happening. For the first time, students signed up to attend Independence High School—a small school centered on independent study—in...
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
eastcountytoday.net
An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
sfstandard.com
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
NBC Bay Area
Work Stoppage at Port of Oakland After Union Workers Walk Off Job
There was a major break in the supply chain Wednesday after a labor union walked off the job at the Port of Oakland, prompting a domino effect at the normally bustling port. Many parts of the port went silent Wednesday morning, with gates closed and piles of containers and trucks waiting to be loaded.
piedmontexedra.com
Register now for Piedmont’s Turkey Trot
The city’s annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk/stroll will take place again on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m at the Piedmont Exedra located at Highland and Magnolia Avenues. This is a family-friendly, USA Track and Field certified course that winds through the city. For more information and to register,...
