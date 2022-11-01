Read full article on original website
kagstv.com
'Please step up' | Houston police, mayor ask for public's help to find rapper TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Rapper TakeOff died Tuesday after he was shot outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston, police confirmed. He was 28. TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. TakeOff and Quavo had just attended a private party,...
kagstv.com
'Always smiling': 1-year-old killed by her father after chase was 'full of happiness,' mom says
ROSENBERG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl killed by her own father is being remembered as a happy baby who was calm and never cried. "She was such a quiet, calm baby but she was so social, she just loved the attention and she was so full of happiness always smiling," Leylani Ordóñez's mother told KHOU's Anayeli Ruiz. "She was really smart too for her age."
