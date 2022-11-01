ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBLive's Top 20 girls volleyball rankings (Nov. 1): Playoffs don't slow No. 1 Cathedral Catholic, No. 2 Mira Costa

By Gordon Kass
 2 days ago

Playoffs are underway in all sections.

Most top seeds and favorites have been successful, with huge matchups looming later this week. But there have been some big upsets, including Aliso Niguel-Aliso Viejo bouncing Redondo Union-Redondo Beach in the Southern Section D2 competition.

In the highly-anticipated SS D1 playoffs , Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach captured Pool A and Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth won Pool B, leading to a blockbuster title match on Saturday.

Marymount-Los Angeles fell short in Pool B with two five-set defeats, an upset loss to Newport Harbor-Newport Beach and another loss, this time in a battle royal with Sierra Canyon.

In other SS divisions, championship matches are set.

In D2 , Aliso Niguel faces Vista Murrieta-Murrieta; Bishop Alemany-Mission Hills plays Oaks Christian-Westlake Village in D3 and it's Saugus versus Campbell Hall-North Hollywood in D4 .

Check all other division play here: D5 , D6 , D7, D8 and D9

In the San Diego Section, Cathedral Catholic-San Diego captured its 36th straight sweep to launch Open Division play. In other divisions, top seeds moving forward are Francis Parker-San Diego, Bonita Vista-Chula Vista, Holtville, Imperial and Victory Christian-Chula Vista.

In the Los Angeles Section, the Open Division semifinals match Granada Hills Charter-Granada Hills against Venice-Los Angeles and El Camino Real-Woodland Hills versus Taft-Woodland Hills. In other divisions, top seeds Birmingham-Van Nuys, Legacy-South Gate, Gala-Los Angeles, Rancho Dominguez-Long Beach and Belmont-Los Angeles are all still alive.

In the Central Section, D1 features semifinals between Clovis East-Clovis and Clovis West-Fresno and Clovis North-Fresno against Liberty-Bakersfield. Other top seeds are Buchanan-Clovis in D2 , and Kingsburg in D3 . I n D4, third-seeded Fresno Christian-Fresno is the leading survivor. In D5 , top pick McFarland rolls on and in D6 , second-seeded Frazier Mountain-Lebec will play third-seeded Lone Pine for the title.

The big North Coast Section matchups are set in the D1 semifinals. Monte Vista-Danville meets Foothill-Pleasanton and San Ramon Valley-Danville takes on Amador Valley-Pleasanton. In other divisions, the top seeds Campolindo-Moraga, Branson, Marin Academy-San Rafael, Urban-San Francisco and Waldorf-San Francisco are all moving ahead.

In the North Section, top teams remaining in the divisions include Pleasant Valley-Chico, West Valley-Cottonwood, University Prep-Redding, Trinity-Weaverville, Anderson Valley-Boonville and Maxwell.

The Oakland Section completed its playoffs with Skyline-Oakland sweeping Oakland Tech-Oakland 25-3, 25-10, 25-13. The San Francisco Section also concluded. Lowell-San Francisco beat Lincoln-San Francisco 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 for the title.

In the San Joaquin Section, top teams in play are St. Mary’s-Stockton, Whitney-Rocklin, Escalon, Sonora, Ripon Christian-Ripon and Forest Lake Christian-Auburn.

The Central Coast Section playoffs are finally underway. In the Open Division, semifinals match Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton and Archbishop Mitty-San Jose and Valley Christian-San Jose against St. Francis-Mountain View. Top seeds in other divisions are Branham-San Jose, Aragon-San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Carmel and Notre Dame-Salinas.

SBLive California Top 20 Girls Volleyball Rankings (records through Oct. 29)

1. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (San Diego Section, 36-0 overall record, No. 1 last week)

Setter Amanda Seager led the Dons past Del Norte-San Diego 25-11, 25-9, 25-8 in an easy introduction to the SDS playoffs. Cathedral Catholic now faces La Costa Canyon-Carlsbad in the semifinals but the really tough tests may only come in the subsequent CIF SoCal playoffs which begin on November 9.

2. Mira Costa (Southern Section, 36-3, No. 2 LW)

Mustangs swept Bay League rival Palos Verdes-Palos Verdes Estates decisively 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 behind Drew Wright’s 22 kills and then captured their playoff pool with a five-set thriller over Mater Dei-Santa Ana. Costa beat the Monarchs 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12 as Wright smashed 25 kills and Tanon Rosenthal added 17. Mustangs excelled on defense with only three errors on 94 serve receives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLKhv_0ivDrfst00
Mira Costa setter Charlie Fuerbringer during pool play. Photo: Heston Quan

3. Sierra Canyon (SS, 33-4, No. 4 LW)

Trailblazers defeated Huntington Beach 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 and then fought past Marymount 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 15-9.

4. Mater Dei (SS, 27-8, No. 6 LW)

Monarchs beat Lakewood 25-20, 25-15, 25-22. With pool title at stake, they lost a five-set spectacle of great volleyball to Mira Costa. In the loss, Isabel Clark ripped 18 kills and had 20 digs and Babi Gubbins contributed 10 kills with 20 digs.

5. St. Francis-Mountain View (Central Coast Section, 29-0, No. 5 LW)

In West Coast Athletic League final at rival Archbishop Mitty-San Jose, Lancers won a nail-biter 21-25, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 20-18.

6. Marymount (SS, 30-10, No. 3 LW)

Rough week for Sailors. It began with an upset loss to Newport Harbor as the OC Sailors beat the LA Sailors 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12. The final pool match was against powerful Sierra Canyon and the Trailblazers won in five. Marymount now looks to regroup for the upcoming SoCal playoffs.

7. Lakewood (SS, 29-8, No. 7 LW)

Lancers battled Mira Costa and Mater Dei tough in pool losses, then defeated Palos Verdes 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10. Samarah DeCoud belted 26 kills and had 14 digs against PV. Great quote on the LHS VB website from Coach Mike Wadley: “Winners believe in themselves; champions believe in their team.”

8. Palos Verdes (SS, 19-8, No. 8 LW)

Magical season includes sweep of Redondo and tight losses to Mira Costa. Last week’s pool play included defeats to Mira Costa and Lakewood but Kaci Demaria and the Sea Kings will remain a force going forward in the SoCal playoffs. Face them at your own risk.

9. Newport Harbor (SS, 28-7, No. 19 LW)

Newport Harbor may be the most improved SS team since August. They reached the SS D1 bracket and won two five-set battles last week, upsetting Marymount and defeating Huntington Beach.

10. Archbishop Mitty (CCS, 27-7, No. 11 LW)

Jon Wallace’s Monarchs gave St. Francis a wild ride in five-set loss, with last set going to 20-18. Mitty rebounded to begin CCS Open Division play with 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 sweep over a solid Burlingame team.

11. Bishop Alemany (SS, 24-6, No. 14 LW)

Warriors swept South Pasadena 25-12, 25-7, 25-13 and then bounced Edison-Huntington Beach 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-13.

12. Redondo Union (SS, 28-12, No. 9 LW)

Sea Hawks took down Los Alamitos in four sets but were upended in Division 2 playoffs by Aliso Niguel.

13. San Ramon Valley-Danville (North Coast Section, 23-7, No. 12 LW)

Wolves opened playoffs with 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Deer Valley-Antioch behind Audrey Ross’ 15 kills and Maddie Connelly’s 13 kills. SRV then topped California-San Ramon 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 with 10 kills from Ross.

14. Torrey Pines-San Diego (SDS, 24-8, No. 10 LW)

Falcons topped Otay Ranch-Chula Vista 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8 in SDS Open Division playoffs. Kiara Edwards smashed 16 kills and Grace Flanagan added 15 in the victory. Otay Ranch was led by state kill leader Ximena Cadero’s 29 kills.

15. Clovis East-Clovis (Central Section, 36-4, No. 15 LW)

Timberwolves swept Clovis 25-11, 25-18, 25-11 in playoff opener. Clovis East will now face rival Clovis West-Fresno in the semifinals.

16. Huntington Beach (SS, 26-8, No. 16 LW)

In ultra-competitive SS Open Division play, Oilers lost to Sierra Canyon in three sets and Newport Harbor in five.

17. Monte Vista-Danville (NCS, 28-5, No. 17 LW)

Sarah Dukes-Johnson, who played at Stanford, coaches the Mustangs. They swept Berkeley and now face Foothill in the semifinals.

18. Cypress (SS, 18-1, No. 20 LW)

Centurions finished strong regular season and await CIF SoCal play.

19. Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (San Joaquin Section, 29-4, No. 20 LW)

Trojans swept McClatchy-Sacramento 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 and Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove 25-19, 25-10, 25-23. In the latter, diverse Oak Ridge attack featured Madison Walker with 10 kills, Elle Weaver with nine and Emily Child with eight.

20. Vista Murrieta-Murrieta (SS, 19-10, Not rated)

Broncos topped San Clemente 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13 and edged El Toro-Lake Forest 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7 to move into the SS D2 final against Aliso Niguel. BYU-bound 6-foot-3 outside hitter Claire Little belted 28 kills in the latter match.

On the bubble: Whitney-Rocklin (SJS), Clovis North-Fresno (CS), Liberty (CS), Santa Cruz (CCS), Los Altos (CCS), Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton (CCS), St. Mary’s-Stockton (SJS), Aliso Niguel (SS).

Got comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com .

