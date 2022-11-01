Read full article on original website
Can AIPs save ApeCoin [APE] from the bearish storm in the near-term
ApeCoin [APE] recently shared some important information regarding its ApeCoin Improvement Proposals (AIPs), which are suggestions intended to enhance the network. According to the latest update, ApeCoin’s AIP-134 to establish a bug bounty program for the staking system outlined in AIPs-21 and 22 got passed. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
Cardano [ADA] may be leading on this front, but on others…
With 622 daily average GitHub commits, Cardano [ADA] is now leading other blockchains with the most development activity in the last 30 days, new data has revealed. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Cardano [ADA] for 2023-24 Leading layer 1 network Ethereum [ETH] was ranked 9th with 271 daily...
Cardano: A pullback to $0.38 can see ADA form a range between…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano remains within a higher timeframe downtrend. The $0.42 area has been solid resistance in the past. Cardano has not been particularly strong in the markets in recent months....
Why Polkadot [DOT] is slated to dash for some more upside
Last week we saw Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT pull off its sharpest bullish pivot since July. It is thus unsurprising that analysts might expect or hope for another major rally especially after it recently retested its lower range. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for DOT. But are DOT...
Fantom: The good and bad of Cronje’s ‘return’ on your FTM investments
Following Andre Cronje’s return to the Fantom Foundation [FTM] as “Vice President of Memes,” the last 24 hours have been marked by a surge in the altcoin’s price and the amount of FTM traded. Cronje’s appointment as the Vice President of Memes of the Fantom Foundation...
Discussing XRP’s latest NFT developments at the back of XRPL PUNKS
The Crypto market’s interest in XRP NFTs has been growing tremendously, thanks to the XRPL PUNKS, an NFT collection on the XRP network. Now, many analysts are predicting that this spike in interest could help Ripple compete with other growing NFT marketplaces. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for XRP for...
Can MATIC’s recent pump help it achieve new highs in November?
The month of October was quite exciting for the Polygon [MATIC] ecosystem as several developments and integrations took place. Beginning with the launch of Polygon’s new zk-EVM public testnet, which is a layer 2 construction on top of Ethereum that solves its scalability through mass transfer processing rolled into a single transaction, to several integrations, such as the one with SuperLayer.
How these plans might be instrumental to USDC’s near-term growth
According to a tweet shared on the 3rd of November, Circle’s (The issuer of the stablecoin USDC) cross-chain transfer protocol will go live on Ethereum and Avalanche by the end of this year. The cross-chain transfer protocol will effectively teleport USDC from one ecosystem to another, maximizing capital efficiency and streamlining the user experience.
ApeCoin investors must consider these factors before going long on APE
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ApeCoin saw a bearish patterned break as the sellers expedited their pressure over the last few days. The crypto’s funding rates on Binance and FTX turned negative, can the...
Solana: Gauging SOL’s ability to induce breakout rally in the coming days
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana climbed above its EMA ribbons to exhibit an increased buying edge. The altcoin’s Open Interest and price saw a slight uptick over the day. Solana’s [SOL] rebound...
AAVE: Q3 performance, 24-hour assessment, and everything in between
Dubbed the “Ghost Protocol,” the downturn in the general cryptocurrency market led to a fall in Aave’s [AAVE] revenue in Q3, Messari found in a new report. In its Q3 assessment of the cryptocurrency lending platform, Messari revealed that due to a 42% drop in outstanding debt on Aave, its revenue within the 90-day period fell sharply by 35%.
EthereumPoW [ETHW]: How a forked chain is leading others on this front
While most networks saw their DeFi TVLs appreciate in October, newly-forked chain EthereumPoW [ETHW] led with the highest TVL hike. This, according to data from CryptoRank. As per DefiLlama, at press time, 15 DeFi protocols were housed within the proof-of-work network with a TVL of $5.54 million. Towards the beginning of October, TVL on EthereumPoW stood at $1.42 million. However, as more DeFi protocols were launched on the chain within the 31-day period, its TVL grew by 365% to close the trading month with a TVL of $6.6 million.
Binance Coin: How buyers can leverage BNB’s volatility to remain profitable
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. BNB witnessed a bullish volatile break on its daily chart. On the other hand, the crypto’s social dominance and funding rates marked a decline. Since dropping towards its...
Do Coinbase’s recent financials mean something for other crypto-exchanges
American crypto-exchange Coinbase has revealed its performance stats from the third quarter of 2022. The numbers shared by the exchange painted a rather grim picture of its financials. $545 million loss in Q3. The exchange managed to bring down its losses by 50% QoQ, but the figure still remains troublesome....
ENS boasts growth in various areas but is there more than meets the eye
The spike in revenue generated by Ethereum Name Service [ENS] has been a positive development for the crypto community amid the ongoing bear market. According to recent data, the number of avatars on ENS continued to grow over the past month. This could be a promising sign for ENS in the long run.
Orbeon Protocol provides access to venture capital and crowdfunding for everyday investors
The crypto market’s largest types of tokens are now utility coins and meme coins. While meme coins have been extremely popular, they are not for everyone. Most investors opt to invest their hard-earned cash in a token with real-world potential, and the demand for these cryptocurrencies and NFTs is clear.
How Shiba Inu’s recent gains amidst the crypto winter can mold its trajectory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu jumped above its 20/50 day moving average, can the buyers continue to induce gains?. The meme crypto’s long/short ratio over the past day hinted at a bearish...
Plotting XRP’s potential targets as it attempts to break into high volatility
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP found a solid rebounding trigger from the $0.44 support, can the buyers sustain a rally?. The altcoin’s MVRV ratio and Funding rates corroborated the recently elevated buying pressure...
BC.GAME invests 700 ETH in NFTs for a better Metaverse
BC.GAME has invested 700 ETH in multiple NFTs with the ultimate goal of boosting the metaverse and iGaming sector. The ETH amount has been spread into 5 BAYC, 3 CryptoPunks, 1 Clonex, 2 Azuki, and 3 latest Art Gobblers. The cost of 700 ETH is believed to help the crypto...
Litecoin decouples from the rest of the market, should you go long on it?
Ranked as the #20 cryptocurrency asset with the largest market capitalization, the past few months have been marked by a rally in the price of Litecoin [LTC], data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the LTC/BTC trading pair has seen a surge in its price in the...
