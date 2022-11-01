Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Packers don't trade for a wide receiver, make any moves at the NFL deadline and the social media reactions are priceless
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some breaking news for the Green Bay Packers regarding the NFL trade deadline during his Tuesday afternoon appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Well, no news came during his 40-minute talk with McAfee and when the deadline hit at 3 p.m. the 3-5 Packers did not...
NBC Philadelphia
Packers Fans Frustrated by Rivals' NFL Trade Deadline Deals
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring...
Former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8
Former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week after delivering three sacks, four tackles for loss and a pass breakup during the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. No player had...
NFL Rumors: Packers ‘Were In On’ This Wideout Before Deadline
The Packers reportedly were willing to pay a high price to improve their wide receiver group before the NFL trade deadline passed. Green Bay ultimately was not able to land its target by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. And to make matters worse for Aaron Rodgers and company, the coveted player ended up with their fiercest rival.
Comments / 0