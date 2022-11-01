Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
Virginia state senator proposes total ban on youth medical transition
Republican State Senator Amanda Chase is calling for a total ban on transition-related medical care for minors in Virginia, modeled on a policy introduced last year in Arkansas.
National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate
With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction. “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
WTKR
Data reveals innocent Black men in Virginia more likely to be incarcerated than other groups
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Data from the National Registry of Exonerations reveals Black people are more likely to be wrongfully incarcerated for crimes they did not commit than any other group in America. According to the registry’s researchers, Black people are just over 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are 53 percent of the roughly 3,200 exonerations since 1989. And when the News 3 team of investigators analyzed the registry’s numbers for Virginia, the database showed that of the 64 people exonerated in Virginia since 1989, half of them were Black men.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia voter rolls in flux
According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
wvtf.org
How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?
Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
rvahub.com
Virginia Freshwater Mussel Restoration Advances Under New Grants
Freshwater mussel restoration in Virginia is taking another step forward with new projects by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) and James River Association (JRA) under two recently announced National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) grants. “Momentum is growing in Virginia to bring back these amazing freshwater mussels, but we hear...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WSET
Drivers Beware: Deer 'rut' season correlates with increased crashes in Virginia, AAA says
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, the breeding season for deer is in full swing. Commonly referred to as the “rut,” this time of year marks the distinct period when deer-vehicle collisions are most frequent. Male white-tailed deer will begin a nearly month-long quest for suitable mates, stopping for very little, including vehicles.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia dam owners eligible for $5 million in flood-resilience grant funding
The Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund is offering $5 million in grant funding to dam owners in Virginia. According to a press release, the Commonwealth’s more than 2,600 regulated dam owners are eligible. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of...
Johnson City Press
Getting antsy – Local, state experts trying to slow fire ant spread in Southwest Virginia
EWING – Indian summer appears to be in the Southwest Virginia weather forecast over the next few days, and a group of experts say that is not helping efforts to control the spread of a hybrid species of fire ant. Lee County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Amy Byington led...
$550M Sought From Virginia Thieves In Federal Catalytic Converter Crackdown
Catalytic converter thieves across the US could soon have to cough up $550 million as part of a federal, state and local crackdown on the thefts and resales that turned a massive profit, authorities announced. The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that it will be seeking forfeiture...
wfxrtv.com
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization. In a recent press release, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) called the results “troubling” and said the data would be used to...
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
realcrozetva.com
Beaver Creek Dam Update
I received the following via email (the bolding is mine) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Watershed Plan-Environmental Document (Draft Plan-EA) for the Rehabilitation of Multiple-Purpose Structure No. 1 of the Beaver Creek watershed (Beaver Creek Dam) located in Albemarle County, Virginia. NRCS and the Project Sponsors invite you to review the Draft Plan-EA and provide your comments, questions and/or feedback regarding this supplemental watershed plan.
cbs19news
Youngkin appears at Vega Rally
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia Democratic and Republican candidates were holding events Tuesday to drum up support in what many experts are calling extremely tight races. There is just one week left before election day. Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, held an...
6 of West Virginia’s weirdest animals
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
Comments / 1