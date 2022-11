Why should you start your holiday shopping before Thanksgiving? Because that’s when the best local open houses are taking place. Beginning as early as Nov. 5, local shops are pulling out all the stops to help shoppers get in the holiday spirit and get at least some of their shopping done. One of the secrets of planning the perfect holiday is not waiting to the last minute when the stress of unfinished tasks can steal your fun. Plus, shopping local means you can shop off the shelf and won’t have to put up with delivery delays or supply chain woes. Shopping early gives you the opportunity to wrap early as well, which is another way to lighten your load.

