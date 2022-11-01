Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
When is Shake Shack’s Baton Rouge location opening?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The first Shake Shack location in Baton Rouge is officially opening on Monday, Nov. 14. Shake Shack officials said the restaurant located near the Mall of Louisiana at 6651 Bluebonnet Boulevard will open its doors at 11 a.m. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use
BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
Shake Shack announces grand opening in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. - Shake Shack announced it will be opening its first restaurant on Bluebonnet Blvd., on Monday, Nov. 14. The grand opening of the restaurant will reportedly have swag giveaways in partnership with local artist Aline Moreaux, a ribbon cutting with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, live entertainment and more.
Unpacking Gov’t Taco’s inventive taco creations, inspired by U.S. government—and flavors
We can’t talk about tacos without the owner of Gov’t Taco Jay Ducote. Since opening the first location of his taco shop at White Star Market on Government Street in 2018, he has been creating his own colorful spin on street tacos, themed around the U.S. government and made with fresh and bold ingredients.
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the details of its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
This Louisiana Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Burritos are a popular choice for breakfast, lunch or dinner, whether you prefer them smothered in your favorite sauce or wrapped up in foil for a perfect on-the-go meal. Using online reviews, Cheapism compiled a list of the best cheap burrito in each state, searching the country high and low to find the best bang for your buck. According to the site:
Baton Rouge’s newest pho restaurant takes a stylish approach to traditional cuisine
Pho 97 takes its look seriously. But owner Tony Bui is arguably even more serious about the food. The team at the new Vietnamese restaurant cooks its broth for 24 hours, just as the owner did growing up. “You eat with your eyes,” says Bui’s wife, Tiffany. “You eat with...
Do Thanksgiving like a chef: Justin Ferguson’s essential tips for a succulent turkey
As anyone who’s ever prepared a Thanksgiving turkey can attest, the fear of serving a dry, bland bird is real. Success and disaster are separated by razor-thin margins, thanks to turkey’s large mass and meager fat content. It’s one of the trickiest proteins on the planet to get right.
Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022
We invite you and your family to the 2022 Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade downtown Baton Rouge, La. December 10th! Parade rolls at 5:30pm Get more info HERE.
35+ destinations to try taco creations around Baton Rouge: 225’s November issue is on stands now
We love tacos for lots of reasons. They’re associated with fun, festive occasions. They’re flexible, playing in the gourmet space one day and serving as the ultimate hangover cure the next. They’re full of possibilities. Stuff them with your favorite vegan ingredients, or ply them with eggs and eat them for breakfast. They’re delicious when authentic, but they’re also hard to resist when reinterpreted in Americanized splendor.
Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside
Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
State Fair, Deep South Fest and more events this weekend: Around Baton Rouge
GREATER BATON ROUGE STATE FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Carnival rides, food, music and other entertainment, and agriculture/livestock competitions. gbrsf.com. SATURDAY-SUNDAY. A TASTE OF THE DEEP SOUTH FESTIVAL: noon to 8...
Truck hits Baker house early Friday morning; unclear if driver will be ticketed
BAKER - A truck hit an occupied home early Friday morning, bending one of the outside walls. The Baker Police Department told WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday morning. One person was reportedly in the house at the time, but according to officers, neither the occupant nor the 26-year-old driver were injured in the crash.
Mississippi River Drops So Low, You can Walk Under the USS Kidd
We keep seeing insane pictures and videos as the Mississippi River drops lower and lower. It has been exposing quite a few of its secrets while it does so. There was a sunken riverboat recently discovered up north, homes, abandoned cars, and more. The river actually does indeed drop as...
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before 6...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
