CNBC
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, on Space Force mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday launched the first Falcon Heavy mission in over three years. SpaceX's rocket is carrying the classified USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force, which is also the first operational national security mission for Falcon Heavy. SpaceX continues to launch its Falcon series of rockets at...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire
Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
click orlando
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
TechCrunch
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
AOL Corp
Elon Musk's SpaceX expects first Starship launch to orbit this year, NASA says
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said on Monday. Billionaire Elon...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Former NASA Rocket Scientist Confirmed as First Black Woman To Travel To Space With Jeff Bezos’ Private Spaceflight Company
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out—actually, yes, it does. Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe announced she would become the first Black woman confirmed to travel to space with Blue Origin, a private spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos. According to Aero-News Network, Bowe...
Gizmodo
NASA Resuscitates Psyche Asteroid Mission After Missing Its Launch
A NASA mission to explore one of the most intriguing objects in the asteroid belt is getting a second chance. The Psyche mission is now targeting a launch period in 2023 after missing its initial window this year due to development delays. NASA decided to go ahead with its Psyche...
Gizmodo
Gizmodo
NASA to Attempt Crewed Moon Landing During Fourth Artemis Mission
Artemis 4 may not happen for another five years, but this mission promises to be a good one. In addition to launching a modified SLS rocket and delivering two space station components to lunar orbit, NASA will also attempt to land a crew on the Moon for the second time this decade—a feat the space agency had previously said was not practicable.
China Takes A Step Closer To Rival NASA's ISS, Launches Final Piece Of 3-Module Space Station Into Orbit
China launched the third and final module to complete its space station — set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit alongside the NASA-led International Space Station. What Happened: On Monday, China launched the uncrewed Mengtian, or "Dreaming of the Heavens" module, atop its most powerful...
TechCrunch
Rocket That Carried China's Space Station To Earth's Orbit Is Returning Uncontrolled This Weekend: But It's Unlikely To Hit You
The 23-ton body of the rocket that took China’s third and final piece of the new Tiangong space station is coming back to Earth uncontrolled this weekend. What Happened: China, on Monday, launched the uncrewed Mengtian, or “Dreaming of the Heavens” module, atop its most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre.
NASDAQ
Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk
Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
BBC
Nasa space probes document big impacts on Mars
Space probes have witnessed a big impact crater being formed on Mars - the largest in the Solar System ever caught in the act of excavation. A van-sized object dug out a 150m-wide bowl on the Red Planet, hurling debris up to 35km (19 miles) away. In more familiar terms,...
