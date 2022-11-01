Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Blasts to $21K, Dogecoin Rollercoaster, More Crypto Hacks: This Week’s Recap
The total market cap added over $60 billion to its capitalization on the back of gains from Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Dogecoin. However, crypto exploits are also running rampant. The past seven days have been particularly dynamic in the cryptocurrency industry as its total market capitalization soared by a considerable...
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,927 BTC Off Kraken
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,083,617 worth of Bitcoin off Kraken. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q3zmp9ufhfpd6wx8pjd96y37ql0ews63yrvjdz3fxuvdy8uz6cdqql8tgq9. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Erupts 244% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Crypto Giant Coinbase
The price of a Solana (SOL)-based crypto asset is surging after getting support from US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says its customers can now trade the altcoins Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on its platforms following an earlier announcement that it will add these low-cap coins to its catalog of supported cryptocurrencies.
When You Die, What Happens to Your Bitcoin?
Without your private key, your heirs are locked out of your digital wallet. Being prepared, though, ensures they can gain access to your assets when the time comes.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 350% in One Week
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and weighing in on the price-exploding Mask Network (MASK). The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 186,300 Twitter followers that BTC may chop around the $20,000 price level for quite some time. He says, based upon...
astaga.com
Fresh Bitcoin Long Positions Open Up On Exchanges As Funding Rates Turn Positive
On-chain information exhibits Bitcoin funding charges have turned constructive, suggesting there have been some recent lengthy openings on spinoff exchanges. Bitcoin Funding Charge Turns Inexperienced After Spinoff Trade Inflows Spike Up. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the brand new lengthy positions can drive the value up...
u.today
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Details One Catalyst Needed To Flip Bitcoin (BTC) Bullish Again
A crypto strategist says Bitcoin (BTC) may remain stuck in a bearish market until the hawkish US Federal Reserve pivots. In a new strategy session, Kevin Svenson tells his 70,000 YouTube subscribers that there appears to be a strong correlation between the S&P 500 stock market (SPX) and how Bitcoin’s price performs.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase argues SEC’s XRP lawsuit caused $15B in losses for retail traders
Crypto exchange Coinbase has filed an amicus brief in support of Ripple (XRP), arguing that the SEC’s lawsuit led to retail traders losing $15 billion. According to the exchange, the SEC action forced U.S.-based exchanges to delist XRP, causing retail customers significant losses as the coin’s market cap declined.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How to Choose a Bitcoin Trading Bot
A bitcoin trading bot can be used to automate the buying and selling of bitcoins. This software is designed to calculate the risk of a transaction based on certain parameters that the user has set. It then performs an execution step, in which the bot purchases and sells bitcoins. During this step, the bot gathers data about the market and creates algorithms based on that information. These data are then presented to the user in the form of charts and reports.
thecoinrise.com
Fidelity to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
The renowned investment firm Fidelity Investments has recently decided to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. An early access list for customers to trade both assets has been established by the $4.5 trillion asset management company, giving 34 million investors potential access to cryptocurrencies. Notably, the company will...
u.today
Michael Saylor Could Have Made $1.5 Billion If He Bought Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin
themarketperiodical.com
What Makes Ethereum the ‘Second Bitcoin’ in Terms of Popularity?
After Bitcoin, Ethereum is the next most well-known cryptocurrency. The market cap of Ethereum currently accounts for more than 17 per cent of the $1.2 trillion worldwide digital market. Between Ethereum and Bitcoin, there are several definite distinctions. ETH is meant to be much more than an exchange instrument or...
