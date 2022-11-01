Read full article on original website
First Flight Holiday Markets
Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. Aviation Park, 103 Veterans Drive, Kill Devil Hills. There are typically about 65 local vendors that...
‘Think outside our walls’
Churches encouraged to address community mental health, harm reduction. Speaking to local faith leaders on Nov. 3, Reverend Jessica Stokes from the N.C. Council of Churches encouraged their organizations to “think outside our walls” and take pragmatic steps to address mental health and harm reduction in the community.
Dare County Veterans Day Ceremonies and Celebration
Dare County Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Manteo, Nags Head and Southern Shores. The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!
CHAC Bob Bernard Individual Tournament results
The Bob Bernard Individual Tournament follows the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club Tournament every year. On this beautiful Saturday, November 5, we had 71 individuals participate in this event. 2022 BOB BERNARD INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT WINNERS. ADULT. Red Drum 8 lbs Rob Jordan, Chesapeake, VA. Blue Fish 2lbs Wesley Waters, Virginia Beach,...
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot of Manteo, October 24
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
First Flight and Manteo win second-round soccer playoff contests, Hatteras season ends
The First Flight men’s soccer team exploded for 9 goals, including 8 in the second period, in shutting out Durham School of the Arts 9-0 in a second-round 3A tournament game played in Kill Devil Hills on Nov. 3. The No. 2 seeded First Flight team now moves on to play No. 7 seed Lee County in a third-round home playoff game on Monday, Nov. 7. (First Flight Photos by Betty Morales Bravo, Nighthawk News Magazine)
Bateman and Euler face off in only contested Dare Commissioner race
Of the three seats on the seven-member Dare County Board of Commissioners that are on the ballot this election, only one race is actually contested. Incumbent Republicans Jim Tobin (District 1) and Rob Ross (District 2) are running unopposed. The race where voters have a choice is the At-Large contest...
Possible Ocracoke School threat investigated, determined not to be credible
(Hyde County Sheriff’s Office) On Nov. 2, our Ocracoke office was advised by the FBI of a possible school threat at our Ocracoke campus. The social media plate form Yik Yak reported to the FBI a post stating something to the effect of ‘don’t go to school tomorrow.’ Based on the information we were given, Captain Smith and Deputy Neal responded to the residence from where the post came. The juvenile in question was confronted and the residence was searched for weapons. No weapons were located.
Woda Cooper pitches Nags Head housing complex, faces tough questions from town commissioners
A representative of housing developer Woda Cooper made the case for building a 54-unit affordable housing complex called “Commons of Nags Head” during a presentation at the Nags Head Commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting. The complex, proposed for the corner of Hollowell Street and U.S. 158 across from Jockey’s Ridge State Park, has run into community opposition and been subject to a building moratorium approved by the town commissioners.
