Pueblo Police arrest man in alleged voter tampering
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), after allegedly tampering with a Pueblo voter machine earlier this year. PPD said in June of 2022, officers were alerted to a potential breach of a voting machine at a voting station in Pueblo during the primary election. Detectives from PPD’s […]
KRDO
Car crash in Falcon left one dead
FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 6:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Meridian and Falcon Highway. A Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old male, ended up in a ditch and had one person ejected from it. CSP says that the other passenger in the Nissan did not survive.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night. Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested
PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Colorado City area. Officers were called to the area of S. 12th St. and W. Colorado Ave. around midnight Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene with what CSPD are calling 'obvious trauma and The post Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
KKTV
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
KKTV
Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say one person is dead after a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. They say a call came in around 7:15 p.m. Thursday of a reported stabbing. Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25. We will...
House fire on Uintah out, cat unaccounted for
UPDATE: FRIDAY 11/4/2022 4:17 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the fire at a single family home on East Uintah Street is out. According to Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with CSFD, the call came in reporting smoke coming from the home’s windows just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they located the fire actively burning […]
Pueblo East High School student dies after rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo East High School student has died of her injuries after a rollover crash on Sunday, Oct. 30. Four minors were in the car around 9:30 Sunday morning when the driver lost control and rolled the car in the 0-100 block of Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard. […]
KKTV
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three businesses were robbed overnight Wednesday, police said. It's not confirmed that these robberies were connected to each other. Just after 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Ln. for a reported armed robbery. When police The post Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Murder suspect in court 10 years after teens disappearance, Kara Nichols family says they want justice
KRDO
Pueblo Zoo closed Friday, conducting training with local first responders
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Zoo will be closed on Friday, Nov. 4. For the first time ever, the zoo will be conducting an all-day, multi-agency training with the Pueblo Police Department, AMR, and the Pueblo Fire Department. The zoo said the goal of the training is collaborative learning and...
2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after investigators caught him trying to have sex with minors and offering to give them drugs. On Oct. 28, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit and the Intel Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were working undercover on social media. The post Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls appeared first on KRDO.
KCBD
VIDEO: Runaway van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood shared surveillance video with KKTV that shows part of the incident. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear it hit the fence.
CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
KKTV
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a string of robberies across Colorado Springs overnight. Officers tell 11 News the suspects have hit at least four businesses in the span of just a few hours early Wednesday morning. Police say the crimes appear to be linked. The first robbery...
