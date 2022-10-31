ALEX HARRIS Our favorite legendary local musician and philanthropist (CEO at Arts Conservatory for Teens) will present Moonchild at the Floridian Social Club 12/2-12/3. LA-based trio Moonchild (Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk) exemplify a mix of intricate, progressive musicality with a classic laid-back and blissful sound that has been famously associated with the West Coast legacy across the decades. The result of 10 years spent working and growing together, their new album “Starfruit” showcases the respect, musical understanding, and love the trio have, both for each other and for the noteworthy list of collaborators featured on the album. Bringing a host of beautiful melodies and personal lyrics, ‘Starfruit’ beholds offerings from Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley, Tank and The Bangas, Rapsody, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann and Josh Johnson. Moonchild has collaborated and toured across the world with highly respected names including Kamasi Washington, Stevie Wonder, The Internet, Jill Scott, and built up a host of supporters from Robert Glasper, Laura Mvula, James Poyser, Jazzy Jeff, 9th Wonder and Tyler The Creator.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO