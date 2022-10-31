Read full article on original website
Related
paradisenewsfl.com
MARKETS: Meet Mitko with St. Pete Microgreens
Originally from Bulgaria, Mitko moved to the Delaware beach in 2014. In 2019, suffering from various illnesses, he looked for something to boost his immune system. He stumbled upon microgreens, which he researched thoroughly. Microgreens are young vegetable greens that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. They have an aromatic flavor...
paradisenewsfl.com
The Centre @ SPB: Snowbirds LOVE their Florida Medical Marijuana Cards
I often hear at the dog park, Paradise Grille and even here at the Centre, “non-Florida folks” wishing they could access Florida’s high quality Medicinal Marijuana. Surprise! They can. Anyone from the USA, Canada, South America, and Europe and beyond can legally access Florida Cannabis provided they meet a few simple requirements. Even your out-of-state college student might qualify if he or she visits enough. Applicants need to provide:
paradisenewsfl.com
MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE
ALEX HARRIS Our favorite legendary local musician and philanthropist (CEO at Arts Conservatory for Teens) will present Moonchild at the Floridian Social Club 12/2-12/3. LA-based trio Moonchild (Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk) exemplify a mix of intricate, progressive musicality with a classic laid-back and blissful sound that has been famously associated with the West Coast legacy across the decades. The result of 10 years spent working and growing together, their new album “Starfruit” showcases the respect, musical understanding, and love the trio have, both for each other and for the noteworthy list of collaborators featured on the album. Bringing a host of beautiful melodies and personal lyrics, ‘Starfruit’ beholds offerings from Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley, Tank and The Bangas, Rapsody, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann and Josh Johnson. Moonchild has collaborated and toured across the world with highly respected names including Kamasi Washington, Stevie Wonder, The Internet, Jill Scott, and built up a host of supporters from Robert Glasper, Laura Mvula, James Poyser, Jazzy Jeff, 9th Wonder and Tyler The Creator.
Comments / 0