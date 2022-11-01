Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
suncoastnews.com
Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability
TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
stpeterising.com
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete
Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
tampabeacon.com
New coffee shop brings a taste of South Florida to Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL — A fresh cup of coffee can be a wonderful thing, so why not treat yourself to an experience that your taste buds will thank you for?. Macondo Coffee Roasters recently opened its doors at The Grove in Wesley Chapel, bringing a variety of coffees, cold brews, tea infusions, and meals, which makes any time the perfect time to grab a cup of coffee.
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
paradisenewsfl.com
QUIET COVE: The Best Kept Secret on Tierra Verde
Quiet Cove is the BEST KEPT SECRET on Tierra Verde… but the developers are quite well known with previous success stories like Sunset Watch and Hidden Lagoon on Tierra Verde or Boca Sands on St. Pete Beach. Realizing it takes a team to accomplish such an impeccable track record, the developers prefer to have their product speak for itself. It is a pleasure working with a local builder knowing that their great reputation has only strengthened over decades through hard work, integrity, and impeccable customer service coupled with an in-depth understanding of our local beach community.
New Shipping Container-Turned-Drive-Thru, Little’s, Coming to St. Pete
Named for the iconic ‘Chicken Little’ children’s story, the restaurant will specialize in serving sliders, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
srqmagazine.com
Sharon Carole CEO/President REALM RESTAURANT GROUP
I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR WHO OWNS multiple business- es and properties in Sarasota. I co-created The Realm Restaurant Group with my partner, Chef Christopher Covelli, and together we own and operate Sage Restaurant and Bijou Garden Café. I am known for saving old buildings and turning them into fine dining establishments. I’ve renovated and redesigned the Sage and Bijou buildings, and I am currently working on restoring two other locations to bring more restaurants and venues to Sarasota. I am an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and a founding member of Project Pride SRQ, as well as a board member of Equality Florida and a recipient of the 2021 Voice for Equality award.
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
Babushka's brings Russian food to Tampa
I recently visited Babushka's, a restaurant featuring Russian cuisine that opened in Hyde Park last year, and found the food to be fun and delicious. If you go: Try the sauerkraut vareniki, which are steamed dumplings stuffed with mushrooms and sauerkraut, and the grechotto, a savory buckwheat risotto with portobello mushrooms and fresh herbs.
'We can’t get that land back': Residents and environmentalists oppose Largo’s Referendum 2
Voters could open the door for a developer who seeks to build a water park next to Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
paradisenewsfl.com
The Centre @ SPB: Snowbirds LOVE their Florida Medical Marijuana Cards
I often hear at the dog park, Paradise Grille and even here at the Centre, “non-Florida folks” wishing they could access Florida’s high quality Medicinal Marijuana. Surprise! They can. Anyone from the USA, Canada, South America, and Europe and beyond can legally access Florida Cannabis provided they meet a few simple requirements. Even your out-of-state college student might qualify if he or she visits enough. Applicants need to provide:
travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
995qyk.com
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road
Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
mymanatee.org
Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
Red tide returns to several Sarasota County beaches
Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
Comments / 0