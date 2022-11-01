Read full article on original website
UTEP Weekly Football Press Conference Transcript: Oct. 31
UTEP head coach Dana Dimel recapped UTEP’s 24-13 loss against Middle Tennessee and previewed the Miners’ contest at Rice on Nov. 3. The Miners and Owls will kick off at 5 p.m. MT in Rice Stadium on Thursday night. Head coach Dana Dimel’s opening statement. It was...
EPCC’s Faith Nyathi Named National Athlete of the Week
El Paso Community College’s (EPCC) Faith Nyathi was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Female Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the second time this season. This is the fourth time she has won this award in her two years at EPCC.
Socorro ISD 4th-8th graders can plan for future at Career Awareness Showcase
Socorro Independent School District students in fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade are invited to the annual Career Awareness Showcase from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at Pebble Hills High School. The event is designed to help younger students learn about the different high school endorsements, such as...
Mesilla Valley Maze quick and dirty review
I make the annual pilgrimage to the Mesilla Valley Maze in Las Cruces every year in October. There is a plethora of things to do and see there for all ages. They have covered pavilions and you are allowed to bring your own food and drink. You can plan on spending hours there with the kiddos and have lunch without breaking the bank. Put this place on your list of places to visit every Halloween season.
El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens Animal Enrichment Check Presentation and Unveiling
The El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens is receiving a generous donation from the Downtown Lions Club for new enrichment toys for the lions. Zookeepers are utilizing the new enrichment toys to assist with the lion breeding process. The male lion, Hodari arrived at the El Paso Zoo on November...
Magic of Santa’s Wonderland Continues at Cabela’s in El Paso
Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. The festivities begin this Saturday, November 5 and run through Saturday, December 24. On Saturday, Santa will arrive to Cabela’s in El Paso from the...
EP Sheriff’s office deputies celebrate Red Ribbon week
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Northwest Patrol station along with Narcotics Section, celebrated Red Ribbon week. They did presentations at the following schools, Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary, Bill Childress Elementary, Desertaire Elementary, Anthony Elementary, Park Elementary, Davenport Elementary, Moreno Elementary, and Rivera Elementary Schools. The presentations raise awareness of drug use and the problems facing our community.
CBP Officers Stop Multiple Hard Narcotic Smuggling Attempts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate unrelated incidents over the past few days. “CBP officers remain focused on their narcotic interdiction mission while also processing legitimate trade...
