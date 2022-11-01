I make the annual pilgrimage to the Mesilla Valley Maze in Las Cruces every year in October. There is a plethora of things to do and see there for all ages. They have covered pavilions and you are allowed to bring your own food and drink. You can plan on spending hours there with the kiddos and have lunch without breaking the bank. Put this place on your list of places to visit every Halloween season.

