Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'
When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Sunday Night Football Prediction Week 9: Titans Keep It Close vs. Chiefs
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Well, at least in this Sunday Night Football prediction for the Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, the Behavior Bets model is predicting that Tennessee does. While there is some question as to who will start at quarterback for the Titans, it’s...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Yardbarker
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season. Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders
Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
Yardbarker
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota has best deal in NFL this year and next year
The two-year contract Marcus Mariota signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason has quickly become not only the best deal in football this season, but will likely be a steal again in 2023. Sure, teams like the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets have been the...
Yardbarker
Behind The Scenes Steelers’ Players And Coaches Aired Frustrations In Eye-Opening Meetings After Week 8
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett has come under increasing fire during his four-game tenure as the signal caller for the back and gold. The fan base was ecstatic when Pickett strolled onto the field at halftime of the New York Jets game and delirious when he led two touchdown drives. The defense ultimately yielded a ten-point lead back to the Jets and his debut was a loss dropping the Steelers to 1-3. But it did not dampen the enthusiasm for the former Pitt Panther quarterback.
Yardbarker
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Says Tyreek Hill Has Been More Impressive Than Patrick Mahomes
The NFL world was buzzing when the Miami Dolphins made their trade for WR Tyreek Hill. While some doubted Hill could make an impact in Miami, it’s clear this season he’s dominating as a Dolphin. However, one NFL analyst is going a step further with the Hill praise.
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to 'threat' from AEW wrestler Chris Jericho
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has responded to a "threat" made by All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho. "I got called out!" Jackson told reporters while referencing a promo Jericho cut during Wednesday's edition of the "AEW Dynamite" television show, as noted by Grant Gordon of the NFL's website. "I wasn't thinking he was going to call me out, you know, Chris Jericho called me out. I didn't really hear what he said at first and then they told me and I started laughing, I'm like this man is crazy. I enjoyed it though because growing up I was a huge fan of wrestling."
Yardbarker
Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger
When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
