Dan Scharf — the VP and global head of business affairs at Amazon Studios — will now oversee production, studio operations, casting, and studios music. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, made the internal announcement Wednesday. This change is effective immediately. Scharf will continue to report to Salke. Since joining Amazon Studios in 2013, Scharf has been described as a proven leader at Amazon who is committed to delivering results for the business and its customers. He’s been at the helm of Amazon Studios’ biggest deals, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Coming 2 America, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Scharf also helped land key deals with talent, including Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover, and Michael B. Jordan. Over the past several years, Scharf has built a global business affairs team, helped plan and drive Amazon Studios’ international expansion, and continues to contribute to Amazon’s Global Media and Entertainment (GME) synergy efforts. More from DeadlineAmazon Studios Hires Cat Lynch From 'Big Brother' Producer Initial For UK Unscripted RoleSue Kroll Named Amazon Studios' Head Of MarketingPrime Video Germany Country Director Kaspar Pflüger Exits Amazon After Six Months

20 MINUTES AGO