Art Gobblers Community Torn By Justin Roiland’s Problematic Past
In the wake of the Art Gobblers fiasco sweeping NFT Twitter, the community has dug deeper to uncover creator Justin Roilands past. There is hopeless confusion and outrage allegedly on the grounds of Justin’s imagery on a previous project. So what happened, exactly? Why are other influencers also catching flak from the Art Gobblers Community and its naysayers? Read on to find out!
nftevening.com
Art Gobblers: Everything About Justin Roiland’s NFT Project
Within a day of its launch, Art Gobblers, Justin Roiland’s much-anticipated NFT collection, has raked in over $11 million. Roiland, the Rick and Morty co-creator, developed the project with Web3 venture firm, Paradigm. A free-to-mint NFT project, Art Gobblers dropped at 20:20 UTC yesterday, October 31. What’s more, its floor has hit a whopping 13.42 ETH in a short span of stime.
