Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses

Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
ALABAMA STATE
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama DHR accepting applications for next round of child care bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Orphans would no longer be the jurisdiction of probate court if Amendment 5 passes

Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect our leaders going forward. In addition, Alabamians are considering a number of state constitutional amendments. Amendment 5 would remove orphans’ business from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. County probate courts would continue to be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
ALABAMA STATE

