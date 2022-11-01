Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
elmoreautauganews.com
Governor, Alabama State Department of Education Launch 3rd Annual Thank Alabama Teachers Month
Monthlong observance in which communities, businesses and individuals are asked to show appreciation for K-12 teachers statewide highlighted by a teacher giveaway in partnership with Nick’s Kids Foundation. MONTGOMERY (Nov. 1, 2022) — Governor Kay Ivey, alongside State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey from the Alabama State...
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
wbrc.com
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses
Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
ValueWalk
Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now
If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
WSFA
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
wbrc.com
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
utv44.com
Alabama DHR accepting applications for next round of child care bonuses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to...
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
It's almost time to move your clocks back an hour.
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
LIST: The strangest animals found in Alabama
There are some truly strange creatures walking among us in Alabama.
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
altoday.com
Orphans would no longer be the jurisdiction of probate court if Amendment 5 passes
Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect our leaders going forward. In addition, Alabamians are considering a number of state constitutional amendments. Amendment 5 would remove orphans’ business from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. County probate courts would continue to be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
Comments / 0