After months of delays, the y00ts NFT artwork reveal is finally here, and it is the talk of the NFT Twitter community. There are 15,000 y00ts NFTs in total, and the team behind the project is revealing a new image every three minutes. So far, 80 y00ts are available to view right now on the website, with some incredible 1/1’s. This is one of the most highly anticipated NFT reveals of 2022, and you can watch the reveal live. y00ts NFT holders can now use their ‘t00bs’ to mint their special NFTs and join the wider DeGods community.

15 HOURS AGO