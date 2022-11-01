Read full article on original website
Bang & Olufsen Debut Its First NFT: The DNA Collection
The high-end electronics company, Bang & Olufsen, will enter Web3 with their first-ever NFT collection: The DNA Collection. In detail, there will be 1,925 digital collectibles that will release on November 17th, 2022. The NFTs will include some of the brand’s most recognized designs. This includes the legendary Beogram 400 turntable, the Beoplay A9 and the Beolab 90 speakers.
Join The Monster Galaxy P2E Gaming Experience For a Brand New Web3 Journey
Millions of players have been enjoying the MONSTER GALAXY game series for years – and now you can enter their NFT-powered experience too! The iconic project’s new P2E game includes MOGA NFT trading, staking rewards, and a valuable in-game token, just to name a few. The game series creates a smooth journey through five fantastic lands – beginning with the idyllic town of Sunshire. Now, web3 tech enhances the game.
Winter Is Coming: Game Of Thrones To Launch Official Collectibles
The vast Game of Thrones universe is expanding with the launch of an official digital collectibles realm. Thanks to a partnership between Nifty’s – the eco-friendly NFT marketplace – HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery Global, fans of the fantasy world can now build their own digital NFT realm. Daz 3D, an industry-leading NFT strategy and development company, will also assist in the project. Game of Thrones fans can collect NFTs, such as avatars, equipment, weapons, gear, and locations, through a ‘packs’ NFT trading card system. There is no official launch date yet, but this is massive news for fans of the Iron Throne!
Meta’s Instagram Now Lets You Buy and Sell NFTs In App!
Instagram NFTs are almost here! During its Creator Week 2022 event, Meta announced an update to its creator monetization system. The new update will allow creators to share, buy, and sell NFTs directly from the photo-sharing platform. Read on to learn more about the Instagram NFT marketplace. What Will The...
Y00ts NFT Artwork Finally Reveals: Take a look!
After months of delays, the y00ts NFT artwork reveal is finally here, and it is the talk of the NFT Twitter community. There are 15,000 y00ts NFTs in total, and the team behind the project is revealing a new image every three minutes. So far, 80 y00ts are available to view right now on the website, with some incredible 1/1’s. This is one of the most highly anticipated NFT reveals of 2022, and you can watch the reveal live. y00ts NFT holders can now use their ‘t00bs’ to mint their special NFTs and join the wider DeGods community.
Limited Edition Royal Salute Whiskey Drops As NFTs
Earlier today, elite Scotch tycoons Royal Salute announced their new NFT exclusive release – Royal Salute 27-Year-Old Single Cask Finish. The drop went live on BlockBar.com at 10 PM GMT. The release of 315 bottles costs USD 965 (0.74 ETH) a bottle. The 27-Year-Old Single Cask Finish showcases the Royal Salute’s innovative approach to the art of whisky blending. Read on to learn more about this historic liquor NFT drop!
