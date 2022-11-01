Read full article on original website
Christine Nisbett
1d ago
my thrift store in bucksport is awesome! I find all kinds of things there it's a place local I go often! on the first week of the month they have a bag sale fill up a bag for 2 dollars. and come march/April when they switch to spring summer stuff they have a week before that when everything is free. You go talk and shop!
