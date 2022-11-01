Read full article on original website
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
gobobcats.com
Cooke Scores in Second Half, Bobcats Down Canisius in MAAC Semifinals
HAMDEN, Conn.— Rebecca Cooke scored the Bobcats' lone goal against Canisius on a penalty kick, sending top-seeded Quinnipiac past Canisius in the MAAC Semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Hamden. The Bobcats will now host the MAAC title contest, which will take place on Sunday afternoon in Hamden vs. the...
gobobcats.com
ECAC Play Begins as Bobcats Host Colgate, Cornell
No. 6/7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1-2) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-5-1) Watch:. No. 6/7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1-2) vs. Cornell Big Red (0-2-0) The chase for a seventh Cleary Cup begins on Friday night, as ECAC Hockey play opens at M&T Bank Arena with Colgate and Cornell coming to town. The Bobcats will take on the Raiders Friday, with the Big Red coming to Hamden on Saturday.
gobobcats.com
Bobcats, Purple Eagles Battle in Regular-Season Finale
Quinnipiac (11-3-3, 6-1-2 MAAC) at Niagara (4-8-5, 3-2-4 MAAC) NIAGARA FALLS – Quinnipiac men's soccer closes out the 2022 regular season on the road on Wednesday afternoon, as the Bobcats travel to Niagara for a 2:00 PM midweek start time. The Bobcats (20 points in the MAAC standings)...
gobobcats.com
Women's Ice Hockey Tabbed No. 4 in National Polls
HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey jumps to No. 4 nationally after taking down No. 9 Cornell, 4-1 and shutting out No. 6 Colgate. The Bobcats received one first place vote with 231 points in the DCU/USCHO Poll and one first place vote with 221 points in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll, as announced by the organizations on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
52-year-old Ronnie Johnson of Batavia is now in custody, arrested on an outstanding warrant for a felony rape charge. While being taken into custody, he allegedly possessed narcotics with intent to sell. Additional charges include unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and is being held without bail. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on November 15th.
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Niagara Falls' Mister M's finds new home after building sale
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls bar/restaurant is making a move to a new home after the sale of its building. Mister M’s House of Food & Drink closed its doors this weekend at 2500 Military Road with plans to reopen in a few months at 2939 Hyde Park Blvd., where Rose’s & Sons Bar & Restaurant closed a few weeks ago.
Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
Aurubis plant in Buffalo lays off employees following cyber attack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Aurubis manufacturing plant in Buffalo were laid off following a cyber attack at the company. The company, which is based in Germany, released a statement on its website Friday about the cyber attack on its IT systems. It says this was part of...
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
stepoutbuffalo.com
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
