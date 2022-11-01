ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Cooke Scores in Second Half, Bobcats Down Canisius in MAAC Semifinals

HAMDEN, Conn.— Rebecca Cooke scored the Bobcats' lone goal against Canisius on a penalty kick, sending top-seeded Quinnipiac past Canisius in the MAAC Semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Hamden. The Bobcats will now host the MAAC title contest, which will take place on Sunday afternoon in Hamden vs. the...
HAMDEN, CT
ECAC Play Begins as Bobcats Host Colgate, Cornell

No. 6/7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1-2) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-5-1) Watch:. No. 6/7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-1-2) vs. Cornell Big Red (0-2-0) The chase for a seventh Cleary Cup begins on Friday night, as ECAC Hockey play opens at M&T Bank Arena with Colgate and Cornell coming to town. The Bobcats will take on the Raiders Friday, with the Big Red coming to Hamden on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Bobcats, Purple Eagles Battle in Regular-Season Finale

Quinnipiac (11-3-3, 6-1-2 MAAC) at Niagara (4-8-5, 3-2-4 MAAC) NIAGARA FALLS  – Quinnipiac men's soccer closes out the 2022 regular season on the road on Wednesday afternoon, as the Bobcats travel to Niagara for a 2:00 PM midweek start time. The Bobcats (20 points in the MAAC standings)...
HAMDEN, CT
Women's Ice Hockey Tabbed No. 4 in National Polls

HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey jumps to No. 4 nationally after taking down No. 9 Cornell, 4-1 and shutting out No. 6 Colgate. The Bobcats received one first place vote with 231 points in the DCU/USCHO Poll and one first place vote with 221 points in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll, as announced by the organizations on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
HAMDEN, CT
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
BUFFALO, NY
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
BUFFALO, NY
Afternoon News Brief

52-year-old Ronnie Johnson of Batavia is now in custody, arrested on an outstanding warrant for a felony rape charge. While being taken into custody, he allegedly possessed narcotics with intent to sell. Additional charges include unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and is being held without bail. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on November 15th.
BATAVIA, NY
Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
AMHERST, NY
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
BUFFALO, NY

