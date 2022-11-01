ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Jefferson County DA identifies SE Madras shooting victim, releases photo of SUV being sought

By Barney Lerten
 5 days ago
Jefferson County DA Steven Leriche
Jefferson County DA released photo of white SUV sought in fatal Madras shooting; at least one window may be shot out

(Update: Victim identified, photo of suspect vehicle released)

DA: Police need to talk to 'many people on the streets' trick-or-treating Halloween night

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said Tuesday, later releasing his name and a photo of an SUV being sought.

Law enforcement received several reports around 7:45 p.m. Monday of shots fired in the area of the 900 block of Southeast Maliah Avenue, according to Leriche and independent reports.

Leriche said the 24-year-old man “was shot multiple times” and died after being flown by Life Flight to the Bend hospital. On Tuesday evening, he identified the shooting victim as Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera.

The DA also released a photo of a white SUV associated with the killing that is being sought.

"It is believed that at least one window was shot out during the incident,' he said.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated to begin an investigation, the DA said earlier.

“Many people were on the streets at the time of the shooting,” which occurred on Halloween night at a time of trick-or-treating, Leriche noted. “Law enforcement needs to locate and talk to these people.”

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to the contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677. The associated OSP case number is SP22-293699.

A Madras resident shared with NewsChannel 21 security video that captured the sounds of the gunfire.

Another resident said on KTVZ's Facebook post that she was "extremely thankful my kids' buckets were full. We live two blocks away and almost went down that street. Heard the vehicles revving and speeding through the neighborhood, though."

