ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivebridge, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Julie Powell of 'Julie and Julia' fame dies at 49

Julie Powell, the writer whose yearlong mission to cook through Julia Child's "French Cooking" masterpiece was immortalized in print and film, has died of cardiac arrest, The New York Times said Tuesday. She was 49 years old. Citing her husband, the paper said one of the original food bloggers died...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The Independent

Paul Newman memoir addresses claim James Dean could have overshadowed him if not for 1995 crash

Paul Newman admitted that his career could have been overshadowed by James Dean if the Rebel Without a Cause star hadn’t been killed in a car crash.The Hollywood actor’s thoughts on his career and personal life are being published posthumously in a memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, which will be released on 27 October.Newman, who died in 2008, remarked: “I know there are some people who attribute my career breakthroughs to Jimmy’s death. Yes, there were elements of luck— and a lot of my success has indeed involved what I call ‘Newman’s luck’. “Luck recognised me. If...
Closer Weekly

Why Angela Lansbury Found Playing Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher ‘Second Nature to Me’

As Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher, veteran film and theater actress Angela Lansbury became a beloved friend whom millions of viewers welcomed into their living rooms every week. “Being Jessica was second nature to me because she embodied all of the qualities that I like about women,” Angela said. “She was valiant and liberal and athletic and exciting and sexy and all kinds of good stuff that women are of a certain age are not given credit for.”
Daily Mail

The bored secretary who turned a quirky hobby into a best-selling book and Oscar-nominated movie: FEMAIL lays bare fascinating life of late Julie and Julia author Julie Powell - from food blogger fame to her late-in-life career as a BUTCHER'S ASSISTANT

Food writer Julie Powell, who was propelled into the spotlight after she started a tongue-and-cheek blog that showcased her cooking every recipe in one of Julia Child's cook books, has tragically died of cardiac arrest at age 49. Powell started her career off working as a secretary for a company...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
musictimes.com

Linda Thompson Reacts To Non-Inclusion in 'Elvis' Film, After She 'Saved His Life 12 Times'

Linda Thompson admits with a sardonic smirk that she "certainly understands how to pick men." She lost her virginity to Elvis Presley - the memory of his kiss is still vivid 45 years after his death - and nursed him through his addiction. She was with him actually on his "dying years" even though he did not know he was dying -- but was not acknowledged on the new "Elvis documentary."
Variety

Why ‘The Ultimatum’ Spinoff ‘Queer Love’ Is Swapping Nick and Vanessa Lachey With New Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” will have a new host. When the franchise is extended, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will guide the couples, instead of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the first season (and lead Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.)” “She’s in the Netflix family, and I think she did a great job,” creator Chris Coelen tells Variety of Garcia Swisher, who stars in the streaming service’s “Sweet Magnolias.” “She really was passionate about doing it.” While the all queer series, which is completely finished filming, was initially set to be the second season of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” creative discussions...
The List

New Book Details King Charles' Two Celebrity Crushes

King Charles III has been the British monarch for less than two months, and already there's a biography of the newly crowned sovereign's life set to be published on November 8 (via Vanity Fair). Written by American journalist Christopher Andersen, "The King: Life of Charles III" promises to examine "the private life of this historically important and controversial figure," according to the book's synopsis, in addition to providing "a balanced but fully honest look into the life of the new monarch."
GreenMatters

Vegan Chef and Cookbook Author, Tabitha Brown, Has Been Nominated for Two Emmys

There's truly nothing better than seeing someone you were already rooting for succeed. And that's how we're feeling about Tabitha Brown right now. After rising to fame in the last few years, for her incredible TikTok and Instagram videos documenting her delicious plant-based eats, the 43-year-old mother of two has secured not one, but two Emmy Nominations. Yes, you heard that correctly — Tabitha Brown has been nominated for two Emmy Awards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy