Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
msn.com
Julie Powell of 'Julie and Julia' fame dies at 49
Julie Powell, the writer whose yearlong mission to cook through Julia Child's "French Cooking" masterpiece was immortalized in print and film, has died of cardiac arrest, The New York Times said Tuesday. She was 49 years old. Citing her husband, the paper said one of the original food bloggers died...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Paul Newman memoir addresses claim James Dean could have overshadowed him if not for 1995 crash
Paul Newman admitted that his career could have been overshadowed by James Dean if the Rebel Without a Cause star hadn’t been killed in a car crash.The Hollywood actor’s thoughts on his career and personal life are being published posthumously in a memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, which will be released on 27 October.Newman, who died in 2008, remarked: “I know there are some people who attribute my career breakthroughs to Jimmy’s death. Yes, there were elements of luck— and a lot of my success has indeed involved what I call ‘Newman’s luck’. “Luck recognised me. If...
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David
Angela Lansbury was a British-American actress known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the hit CBS series Murder, She Wrote. She starred in the show from 1984 to 1996. She was also the mother to three kids, including one stepson. The icon was married to actor Peter Shaw until...
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
‘Seinfeld’: The Secret to Elaine’s ‘Big Salad’ Finally Revealed
The secret to Elaine’s ‘big salad’ from ‘Seinfeld’ has finally been revealed, and it is similar to a very famous salad that most people have already had.
Why Angela Lansbury Found Playing Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher ‘Second Nature to Me’
As Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher, veteran film and theater actress Angela Lansbury became a beloved friend whom millions of viewers welcomed into their living rooms every week. “Being Jessica was second nature to me because she embodied all of the qualities that I like about women,” Angela said. “She was valiant and liberal and athletic and exciting and sexy and all kinds of good stuff that women are of a certain age are not given credit for.”
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
The bored secretary who turned a quirky hobby into a best-selling book and Oscar-nominated movie: FEMAIL lays bare fascinating life of late Julie and Julia author Julie Powell - from food blogger fame to her late-in-life career as a BUTCHER'S ASSISTANT
Food writer Julie Powell, who was propelled into the spotlight after she started a tongue-and-cheek blog that showcased her cooking every recipe in one of Julia Child's cook books, has tragically died of cardiac arrest at age 49. Powell started her career off working as a secretary for a company...
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
musictimes.com
Linda Thompson Reacts To Non-Inclusion in 'Elvis' Film, After She 'Saved His Life 12 Times'
Linda Thompson admits with a sardonic smirk that she "certainly understands how to pick men." She lost her virginity to Elvis Presley - the memory of his kiss is still vivid 45 years after his death - and nursed him through his addiction. She was with him actually on his "dying years" even though he did not know he was dying -- but was not acknowledged on the new "Elvis documentary."
Why ‘The Ultimatum’ Spinoff ‘Queer Love’ Is Swapping Nick and Vanessa Lachey With New Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” will have a new host. When the franchise is extended, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will guide the couples, instead of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the first season (and lead Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.)” “She’s in the Netflix family, and I think she did a great job,” creator Chris Coelen tells Variety of Garcia Swisher, who stars in the streaming service’s “Sweet Magnolias.” “She really was passionate about doing it.” While the all queer series, which is completely finished filming, was initially set to be the second season of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” creative discussions...
‘From Scratch’: Reese Witherspoon Helped Zoe Saldaña Get Her Role in the Series
Zoe Saldaña is the star of Netflix's newest limited series, 'From Scratch' but Reese Witherspoon helped her snag the role.
New Book Details King Charles' Two Celebrity Crushes
King Charles III has been the British monarch for less than two months, and already there's a biography of the newly crowned sovereign's life set to be published on November 8 (via Vanity Fair). Written by American journalist Christopher Andersen, "The King: Life of Charles III" promises to examine "the private life of this historically important and controversial figure," according to the book's synopsis, in addition to providing "a balanced but fully honest look into the life of the new monarch."
‘George & Tammy’ Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Gets Release Date, Watch First Trailer
The highly-anticipated limited series, Georgy & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, has landed a home on the Showtime network with the first episode airing on December 4, 2022. The six-part series follows the relationship of the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, as they create...
Vegan Chef and Cookbook Author, Tabitha Brown, Has Been Nominated for Two Emmys
There's truly nothing better than seeing someone you were already rooting for succeed. And that's how we're feeling about Tabitha Brown right now. After rising to fame in the last few years, for her incredible TikTok and Instagram videos documenting her delicious plant-based eats, the 43-year-old mother of two has secured not one, but two Emmy Nominations. Yes, you heard that correctly — Tabitha Brown has been nominated for two Emmy Awards.
Comments / 0