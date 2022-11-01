Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
College Volleyball — East Central vs. MCC, Region 16 Championship
Washington Missourian

College Volleyball — East Central vs. MCC, Region 16 Championship

Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City edged East Central in five sets to win the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title in Kirkwood Saturday, Oct. 29. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Donnelly, Luttrell reach state meet
The Washington cross country Blue Jays will send a pair of runners to the state championships. Both senior Julia Donnelly and junior Logan Luttrell placed in the top 30 individual runners Saturday in the Class 4 District 3 race at Parkway Central.
Rockwood Summit shuts out Soccer Jays
The Washington soccer Blue Jays ended their season against one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3 Saturday. Washington (5-17), the No. 7 seed in Class 3 District 2, fell to the tournament host, No. 2 Rockwood Summit (16-6) in the district quarterfinal round, 4-0.
Boys Soccer — Washington at Rockwood Summit, C3D2 Tournament
Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Washington at Rockwood Summit, C3D2 Tournament

Rockwood Summit defeated Washington, 4-0, Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Class 3 District 2 semifinals.
Borgia boys swimmers claim AAA title, place sixth at MICDS
While St. Francis Borgia finished sixth among 11 teams in the MICDS Boys Swimming Invitational Friday, it did win the meet within the meet. In head-to-head competition with the combined Lutheran St. Charles/O’Fallon Christian team, Borgia managed 126 points to 115 to win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association championship.
Washington wallops Warrenton in state third-place softball game
The season ended with a bang for the Washington softball Lady Jays. It just ended a day sooner than they would have liked.
Knights rally past Pintos
Hayden Wolfe scored on a six-yard run with 9:59 to play to break a tie and lift the St. Francis Borgia football Knights to a 28-21 win over California Friday. With the win, Borgia (6-4) advances to the Class 2 District 2 semifinals against Hermann (8-2) this Friday. The game in Gasconade County will start at 7 p.m.
College Men's Soccer — East Central at St. Louis, Region 16 Championship
Washington Missourian

College Men's Soccer — East Central at St. Louis, Region 16 Championship

East Central College defeated St. Louis Community College, 1-0, at STLCC-Florissant Valley Saturday, Oct. 29, in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship match.
MCC edges volleyball Falcons in regional
Metropolitan Community College will play on. The Wolves defeated East Central College Saturday at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, to claim the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship in five games, 27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 15-8.
Union qualifies three for state
Three members of the Union cross country program will race again. The three qualified for this Friday’s MSHSAA Class 4 Championships at Gans Creek in Columbia. The girls race will take place at 11:15 p.m. and the boys will run at noon.
Rockwood Summit knocks out Pacific
Pacific and Rockwood Summit evenly divided the scoring in the second half. However, it was all Summit (9-1) in the first half as the Falcons built a 54-0 halftime lead en route to a 68-14 drubbing of the Indians (1-9) in Week 10.
Hermann returns to state volleyball tournament
Can the Hermann Lady Bearcats win their 16th state title this season?. Hermann advanced to the MSHSAA Championships at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau by sweeping Stover this past Saturday in quarterfinal action, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11. That puts the Lady Bearcats (30-9-1) into Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal match against...
Parkway West knocks out Wildcats, 4-0
Parkway West horned in on Union’s chances to advance in the Class 3 District 2 soccer playoffs Saturday. The No. 3 seeded Longhorns (10-10-1) ended the season for the Wildcats (12-8), 4-0, at Rockwood Summit High School.
Week 10 Football — Affton at Union
Washington Missourian

Week 10 Football — Affton at Union

Union defeated Affton to open Class 4 District 2 football playoff action Friday, Oct. 28.
CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK
CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
PHOTO GALLERY: Family hosts vigil for missing paraglider
About 200 people gathered at Rennick Riverfront Park Nov. 2, 2022, for a vigil honoring Kenny Loudermilk. Loudermilk was last seen paragliding over the Missouri River last Wednesday, Oct. 26. A full story about the vigil will appear online tomorrow.
Folsom: Fun candidate forum
The chambers of commerce in Union, Washington, St. Clair and Pacific played host to their first candidate forum Oct. 26. Overall, it was a quality event at Union High School. We got to see the candidates in big local contests, the District 26 state Senate race, between Ben Brown and John Kiehne, and the District 118 state House race, between incumbent Rep. Mike McGirl and challenger Sally Brooks answer some questions. Also there was state Rep. Trish Gunby, who took the stage with Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. They are both challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, who did not attend.
Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at a Washington Walmart on Oct. 21.
Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law
Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
