Knights rally to edge Colonels in district opener
After falling behind in the second half, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights rallied Tuesday to defeat Missouri Military Academy, 2-1, in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals. “MMA came to play,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They gave us all we could handle and were more organized...
Falcons face Heartland challenge
Will the Heartland Hawks return to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament or will East Central College book its first national trip since 2003?. That will be answered Saturday in Park Hills as the Region 16 champion East Central College Falcons face the Region 24 winner Heartland Hawks in the Central District championship. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Soccer Falcons edge St. Louis to win regional title
Jay Yule’s goal in the 12th minute proved to be enough for the East Central College soccer Falcons. East Central (8-9-1) used the goal to edge St. Louis Community College (10-4-3) Saturday at the STLCC-Florissant Valley campus, 1-0, in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship.
Boys Soccer — Washington at Rockwood Summit, C3D2 Tournament
Boys Soccer — Washington at Rockwood Summit, C3D2 Tournament

Rockwood Summit defeated Washington, 4-0, Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Class 3 District 2 semifinals.
Rockwood Summit shuts out Soccer Jays
The Washington soccer Blue Jays ended their season against one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3 Saturday. Washington (5-17), the No. 7 seed in Class 3 District 2, fell to the tournament host, No. 2 Rockwood Summit (16-6) in the district quarterfinal round, 4-0.
Week 11 Football — Borgia 40, Hermann 21
The St. Francis Borgia football team continues to outperform expectations, this week defeating higher seeded Hermann in the Class 2 District 2 semifinal. Borgia (7-4), the third, posted a 40-21 win over No. 2 Hermann (8-3), moving to the district championship against top-seeded Blair Oaks (10-0). Blair Oaks defeated North...
Rockwood Summit knocks out Pacific
Pacific and Rockwood Summit evenly divided the scoring in the second half. However, it was all Summit (9-1) in the first half as the Falcons built a 54-0 halftime lead en route to a 68-14 drubbing of the Indians (1-9) in Week 10.
Soccer Falcons hold off National Park to advance to district final
East Central College’s men’s soccer quest continues. The Falcons (9-9-1) held on Thursday to defeat National Park (8-3-4) in the NJCAA Division II Central District semifinal in Park Hills, 3-2.
Wildcats overcome slow start to eliminate Affton
You can’t take any game for granted in the playoffs. Union quickly learned that lesson Friday, hosting Affton in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 playoffs at Stierberger Stadium.
College Volleyball — East Central vs. MCC, Region 16 Championship
College Volleyball — East Central vs. MCC, Region 16 Championship

Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City edged East Central in five sets to win the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title in Kirkwood Saturday, Oct. 29.
United Bank of Union helps school district secure bonds
A local bank is buying $1.5 million in bonds to help the Union R-XI School District pay for replacing the HVAC system and playground at Central Elementary School. In September, the board of education approved an agreement with investment bank L.J. Hart & Co., of Chesterfield, to authorize the sale of lease certificates totalling approximately $3.5 million. According to the district, that will produce at least $3.5 million in revenue, which will fund the HVAC and playground replacement. The projects will be funded over 15 years.
Union comedy show may increase ticket price
Union’s annual Valentines Comedy Show may cost more to attend in 2023. The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, recommended the request for the ticket increase to $45 from $40 at its Oct. 17 meeting. It is expected to go before the full board of aldermen in November.
