RI man charged in ‘disturbance’ after approaching NH Senate candidate Don Bolduc before a debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. On Thursday, the Goffstown Police Department said a man from Rhode Island is now facing charges as a result of...
laconiadailysun.com
Hal Shurtleff: A litmus test for the endorsed candidates of Alton and Barnstead
Citizens of Belknap consider the four endorsed candidates of Alton and Barnstead reasonable and rational. I think their answers to the following questions will be helpful in determining how rational and reasonable they are:
nhbr.com
New Hampshire county attorneys hold a lot of power, but most run unopposed
Marc Hathaway became Sullivan County’s county attorney in 1987. Back then, he said, alcohol was the main substance that landed people in trouble. But over his tenure, he’s seen heroin, fentanyl and, now, meth spread to this part of rural western New Hampshire. Nearly every two years since...
laconiadailysun.com
Donna Merkwan: Where were Belmont officials when questions were asked?
Election Day is coming fast and I have something Belmont voters should know. I have had a problem with my taxes and have tried to clarify the issue with the town hall personnel. Since they were unable to clarify things, I wrote to the chair of the Board of Selectmen. I have never received any information nor any admission that my letter was even received. Are the residents of Belmont comfortable with this behavior from elected officials? Since they are technically hired by the citizens, they work for the citizens. They certainly didn’t work for me and I will remember this on every Election Day!
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes FM cleans up at Granite Mikes
LACONIA — Radio stations of the Lakes Region did quite well at this year's 2022 Granite Mike awards, hosted each year by the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. 104.9 The Hawk's Zack Derby won Air Personality of the Year, Lakes 101.5 FM won Public Service Campaign of the Year for their work on the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction, 104.9 The Hawk won Station of the Year and Konrad Kayne of WLKZ FM in Wolfeboro won Broadcaster of the Year.
laconiadailysun.com
Somersworth mayor brings track record of improvements to challenge Kenney's experience for Executive Council's District 1 seat
LACONIA — Voters have a choice between two enthusiastic candidates with long histories in political office in the race for Executive Council District 1. Republican incumbent Joe Kenney of Wakefield is running on his experience in the district and ability to serve full time.
manchesterinklink.com
Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
NECN
Man Arrested Following Disturbance Outside NH Senate Debate
A libertarian podcaster was arrested Wednesday outside a New Hampshire Senate debate after he allegedly approached one of the candidates after previously having been asked to leave. Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He was released...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Rents in Manchester decreased 1.6 percent in September from the previous month, a greater decrease than the average a 0.7 percent recorded nationally, according to the website Apartment List. Year-over-year, rent growth in Manchester currently stands at 2.3 percent, one-tenth the 24.9 percent increase recorded at this time last year....
New England town ranked among the best places in America to buy a lake house
GILFORD, N.H. — Many people love to sit back and relax at the lake during the spring and summer months, which makes Lake Houses a perfect vacation destination. There are over 480,000 lakes in the U.S and figuring out where to find a lake home takes some research, but one of the best towns to buy a lake house might be right in your backyard.
travellens.co
19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH
Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
WMUR.com
Leavitt campaign filings show several donations above allowed limit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The campaign for Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt has received some donations that are over the federal limit, but the campaign said there are explanations. Leavitt's campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has draw national attention and donations from across the...
laconiadailysun.com
Bank of New Hampshire is 'Banking on Kindness' with Habitat for Humanity
LACONIA — Members of Bank of New Hampshire’s retail lending department recently spent a day volunteering with Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity. During their time volunteering, the Bank of New Hampshire team stacked logs, dragged brush and limbs to be chipped, and unloaded previously framed exterior walls off a trailer for the future home.
Santa’s Visiting New Hampshire Early, Meet Him at Vernon Family Farm Later This Month
SANTA!!! Whenever I hear his name I always want to say "I know him," but unfortunately he's a tough cookie to see during the holidays (especially on Christmas eve, coming down your chimney). Luckily for you, you can meet and get to know Santa right in New Hampshire. Yes, the...
laconiadailysun.com
Planning Board urges city to reevaluate Master Plan
LACONIA — With the amount of new construction the development of the Laconia State School is expected to generate, several members at Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting said the city needs to do more in the way of long-range planning. The forthcoming development will have a significant impact on...
laconiadailysun.com
Jason Benoit, 42
MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease. Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
laconiadailysun.com
George Gurney, 82
CENTER HARBOR — George Gurney of Center Harbor, died in Concord on October 28, 2022, at age 82, surrounded by his family — his wife Susan, son Peter, and daughter Katri. Son of Richard C. Gurney and Margaret Alexander Gurney, George was born and grew up in Connecticut. He had one brother, Peter Gurney, five years his senior, now deceased. George’s dad taught at The Hotchkiss School, making George the beneficiary of a wealth of educational, recreational, and cultural resources throughout his childhood, which he deeply treasured. After attending Hotchkiss as a student, George spent a gap year in England at the Bishop’s Stortford College with the English Speaking Union Exchange Fellowship. During his time abroad, George’s love for art developed and he discovered his life’s calling.
Gilford, NH named one of the best places in the US to buy a lake house
A New England community is among the best to own a lake house, according to Evolve. The website compiled a list of the the 12 best places to buy a lake house in 2023 with locations across the country. Gilford, New Hampshire, earned itself a spot on the list. “When...
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale
PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
WMUR.com
Remodeled food pantry in Manchester looks like grocery store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A remodeled food pantry opened Wednesday at Families in Transition in Manchester. The food pantry now looks and feels like a grocery store with a design made possible by a $50,000 donation from Hannaford. The nonprofit said making the food pantry more like a grocery store...
