MSNBC

GOP candidate in a key Senate race draws laughter at a debate

New Hampshire’s Don Bolduc, as much as any Senate candidate in the nation, has eagerly touted his enthusiastic embrace of Donald Trump’s “big lie.” In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the Republican candidate not only insisted there was systemic fraud in 2020 — there was not, in reality, systemic fraud — he also bragged about his willingness to reject certifying the 2024 results if elected.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Hill

Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims

Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Meet the candidates for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire: Maggie Hassan

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for the candidates on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates running for U.S. Senate to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTNH

Candidates for Connecticut Senate seat face off in debate

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Less than a week away from Election Day, the candidates for U.S. Senate went head-to-head in a televised debate Wednesday night.  The debate was hosted by WFSB and CT Insider in Rocky Hill.  Incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican candidate Leora Levy spoke on topics important to voters.  On […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Middlebury Campus

Why Republican Gov. Phil Scott keeps winning in Vermont

Vermont holds the record for the most consecutive victories for governors seeking reelection. Over the past half-century, all 18 of the state’s governors who have made bids for reelection were successful. A number of states have high rates of reelecting incumbent governors — in 2014, the national reelection rate...
VERMONT STATE

