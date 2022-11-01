Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress.
MSNBC
GOP candidate in a key Senate race draws laughter at a debate
New Hampshire’s Don Bolduc, as much as any Senate candidate in the nation, has eagerly touted his enthusiastic embrace of Donald Trump’s “big lie.” In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the Republican candidate not only insisted there was systemic fraud in 2020 — there was not, in reality, systemic fraud — he also bragged about his willingness to reject certifying the 2024 results if elected.
In Chittenden North Senate race, stark differences emerge between candidates
In the race for the lone state Senate seat in the new Chittenden North district this fall, voters have a choice between two candidates whose differences go well beyond party lines. Republican Rep. Leland Morgan and Democrat Irene Wrenner have drawn distinct policy differences between each other; they’ve funded their...
Dem Sen. Bennet quietly deletes endorsement from state senator who allegedly voted from false address
FIRST ON FOX: Colorado Democrat Senator Michael Bennet appeared to quietly delete an endorsement he received from a state senator who was indicted for allegedly voting from a false address. Bennet used to display his endorsement from Democrat state Senator Pete Lee of Manitou Springs, who was indicted by a...
Why this ex-Democratic Representative and Republican candidate in New Hampshire are working to defeat Hassan
We are former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Lt. Gen. Don Bolduc and we kindred spirits in many ways. We are working together to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Bennet holds lead over O'Dea in closely watched Colorado Senate race: Poll
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is maintaining his lead over Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a fresh poll as he looks to survive a building red electoral wave ahead of the midterm elections. The Emerson College poll showed Bennet leading O’Dea, a construction company owner, 49% to 42%, with just...
Blumenthal holds 13-point lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican challenger Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill released Wednesday. The poll found that 53 percent of very likely general election voters said they would vote for the senator compared to 40 percent who said...
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan had a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes in the CT-5 congressional race's first public poll.
Rep. Jahana Hayes, GOP rival neck and neck in Connecticut House race: poll
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) is polling within the margin of error with Republican opponent George Logan in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WTNH/The Hill survey. The poll released on Thursday found that 48 percent of very likely general election voters polled said they would...
Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc attacked before debate in New Hampshire
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc said that he was attacked before his debate with Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, Boston 25 News reported. The retired US Army brigadier general’s campaign manager released a statement. “As the general said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower...
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is in a dead-heat race against Republican opponent George Logan, according to new polling data. Hayes and Logan are polling at identical levels of support, each at 45%, according to a CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. Approximately 10% of those polled were undecided. Logan...
Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims
Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
NHPR
Meet the candidates for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire: Maggie Hassan
NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for the candidates on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates running for U.S. Senate to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Candidates for Connecticut Senate seat face off in debate
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Less than a week away from Election Day, the candidates for U.S. Senate went head-to-head in a televised debate Wednesday night. The debate was hosted by WFSB and CT Insider in Rocky Hill. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican candidate Leora Levy spoke on topics important to voters. On […]
WMUR.com
LIVE now: Sen. Maggie Hassan, Don Bolduc to square off in Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The final debate involving candidates in one of the most-closely-watched races in the country takes place Wednesday night in New Hampshire. The candidates for U.S. Senate — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc -- will take the Granite State Debate stage. >>...
Middlebury Campus
Why Republican Gov. Phil Scott keeps winning in Vermont
Vermont holds the record for the most consecutive victories for governors seeking reelection. Over the past half-century, all 18 of the state’s governors who have made bids for reelection were successful. A number of states have high rates of reelecting incumbent governors — in 2014, the national reelection rate...
Comments / 0