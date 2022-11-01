I have had the honor of knowing many members of the Bolduc families of the Lakes Region over the years. Each one has been hardworking, honest and community-involved. Armand Bolduc was very proud of his son, Gen. Don Bolduc, and with good reason; one does not achieve what Don has without great dedication and love of country. I would like to see Don continue the family traditions in Washington, D.C., as our next senator. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas have both stated that they've worked against their own party — what sort of meaningful committee roles do you think their overlords will grant them for doing so? They won't be much help to New Hampshire. Don Bolduc retains my vote.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO