Humanities forum discusses future of news
MANCHESTER — News organizations across the state, faced with a diminished number of reporters amid shrinking revenues and competition from social media, are addressing the need for accurate local news coverage by sharing their stories, observed Mike Pride, a former editor of the Concord Monitor, and Daniela Allee, the Spanish news managing editor of New Hampshire Public Radio.
Jim Valtz: How will Hassan, Pappas serve NH when they've slighted their party?
I have had the honor of knowing many members of the Bolduc families of the Lakes Region over the years. Each one has been hardworking, honest and community-involved. Armand Bolduc was very proud of his son, Gen. Don Bolduc, and with good reason; one does not achieve what Don has without great dedication and love of country. I would like to see Don continue the family traditions in Washington, D.C., as our next senator. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas have both stated that they've worked against their own party — what sort of meaningful committee roles do you think their overlords will grant them for doing so? They won't be much help to New Hampshire. Don Bolduc retains my vote.
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
