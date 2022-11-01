ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cliff Barrett
3d ago

what about the government use of misinformation? The misinformation in the media. I can't even bring myself to read this article the header on the article alone reminds me of the suppression of speech in Social media done to Republican supporters and suppression of true information of Hunter Bidens computer done for the Democrats. Would you say the control of information is purely controlled for this Socialist regime benefit? Who is the danger to Democracy? I am an independent asking because it sure looks like this Socialist regime!

Bent Spear
3d ago

i think that a class action lawsuit should be filed, the people of the United States VS the US government. let the Supreme Court stop this and permanently end it!

Bear !
3d ago

Will this stop the FBI from framing people leaking lies about an investigation and going to news media to suppress negative information about Dems

