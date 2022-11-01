ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’

NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports. Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.
DELPHI, IN
The US Sun

How killer nurse Charles Cullen got away with murdering ‘hundreds’ for 16 years before horror crimes were discovered

A KILLER nurse was able to murder hundreds of people for 16 years before he was caught, in a terrifying case that has been turned into a Netflix movie. Charles Cullen worked as a nurse at several hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania between 1988 and 2003, which gave him ample opportunity to poison patients without being caught for years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Parents of 15-year-old Raleigh shooting suspect say he gave no warning before killing brother and four others

The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman who killed five people and wounded two others in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have issued a statement saying they had no warning of the violence he committed. The statement marks the first official identification of Austin Thompson as the suspect in the 13 October shooting. Authorities have not publicly named him but his identity was previously confirmed by multiple local media outlets. The suspect was hospitalised with “life-threatening injuries” after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting, in which one of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson....
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

‘It was like a warzone’: 18-month-old among six shot in North Carolina

Police are investigating a shooting in North Carolina that left multiple people injured and counted a child and an 18-month-old among the victims shot.Police said the shooting occurred on Saturday at around 9.30pm in downtown Oxford, located about 30 miles northeast of Durham.When officers arrived on the scene, ABC 11 reported, they discovered six people wounded in the shooting, with the victims ranging in age from 18-months-old to 64 years old. Another child was also reportedly wounded in the shooting, but their age was not disclosed.All individuals were taken to a hospital in Oxford, while four of the injured people...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

