Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Chicago Mass Shooting Wounds 14; MLK Jr Did What For Julia Roberts? & Man Spits On Ground And DNA Test Leads To Arrest.
THE BUZZ! 14 people shot, 1 person hit by car during Lawndale mass shooting Halloween in Chicago Got Real Scary. One of the worse mass shootings in Chicago’s history happened last night. A drive by shooting left 14 people shot. Including three children ages 3, 11 and 13 years old, who are in critical condition. […]
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
IGN
Valorant: Woman Stabs and Kills Sister For Flirting With Her Boyfriend in the Shooting Game
A 21-year-old woman in Florida was arrested on September 26 after she killed her younger sister. The culprit stabbed her sister multiple times in the heart for flirting with her long-distance boyfriend in Valorant. According to the arrest reports obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Fatiha Marzan admitted committing the crime...
Father and teen son shot at innocent woman after neighbor delivered package, deputies say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Investigators said that a mistaken delivery set off a chain of events that resulted in a father and son charged with attempted murder for firing shots at an innocent woman. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the charges in a news conference, which he began...
Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’
NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports. Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with knives he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said Friday.
Family mourns after father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage shooting
The man killed following a road rage incident in Sandy has been identified as a Pleasant Grove father of four.
How killer nurse Charles Cullen got away with murdering ‘hundreds’ for 16 years before horror crimes were discovered
A KILLER nurse was able to murder hundreds of people for 16 years before he was caught, in a terrifying case that has been turned into a Netflix movie. Charles Cullen worked as a nurse at several hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania between 1988 and 2003, which gave him ample opportunity to poison patients without being caught for years.
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
A woman is dead and 3 other people were injured in an apparent California stabbing spree
A woman was killed and three other people were injured in an apparent stabbing spree Monday morning in Long Beach, California, police said. A suspect in the last of the attacks was in custody, and there was no "active threat" to the public, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.
Horrifying details as teenager Wendy Stephens missing for 36 years is Green River Killer Gary Ridgway’s youngest victim
A 14-YEAR-old girl who ran away from her Denver home 36 years ago has been identified as a notorious serial killer's youngest victim. The so-called Green River Killer confessed to 71 murders - but some cops think his actual number of victims is even higher. Wendy Marie Stephens ran away...
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are ‘overcome with grief’
The parents of the 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," his parents said, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; 15-year-old suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed, and two more wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a 15-year-old White male, has been taken into custody and was in critical condition Friday morning, the city's police chief said.
Parents of 15-year-old Raleigh shooting suspect say he gave no warning before killing brother and four others
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman who killed five people and wounded two others in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have issued a statement saying they had no warning of the violence he committed. The statement marks the first official identification of Austin Thompson as the suspect in the 13 October shooting. Authorities have not publicly named him but his identity was previously confirmed by multiple local media outlets. The suspect was hospitalised with “life-threatening injuries” after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting, in which one of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson....
‘It was like a warzone’: 18-month-old among six shot in North Carolina
Police are investigating a shooting in North Carolina that left multiple people injured and counted a child and an 18-month-old among the victims shot.Police said the shooting occurred on Saturday at around 9.30pm in downtown Oxford, located about 30 miles northeast of Durham.When officers arrived on the scene, ABC 11 reported, they discovered six people wounded in the shooting, with the victims ranging in age from 18-months-old to 64 years old. Another child was also reportedly wounded in the shooting, but their age was not disclosed.All individuals were taken to a hospital in Oxford, while four of the injured people...
Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Los Angeles store clerk during a robbery, police said.
AOL Corp
Vegas stabbing suspect attacked women dressed as showgirls after asking to pose with them, police say
A suspect accused in a fatal stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip asked a group of performers dressed as showgirls if he could pose with them for a photo holding a large kitchen knife — and began stabbing them moments later, according to an arrest report obtained Friday.
AOL Corp
California elementary teacher arrested after hiding missing teen for 2 years, police say
A California elementary school teacher has been arrested after police said she hid a missing teenage boy at her home for almost two years. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, officers arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez who disappeared when he was 15.
An unsolved death in Yosemite leads investigators to a strange, rumored cult
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A possible brutal murder in one of the most scenic places in America goes unsolved, a serial killer confesses to more than 100 murders and two generations of detectives try to crack the case. The second season of "Wild Crime" on Hulu launches on...
