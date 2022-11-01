The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman who killed five people and wounded two others in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have issued a statement saying they had no warning of the violence he committed. The statement marks the first official identification of Austin Thompson as the suspect in the 13 October shooting. Authorities have not publicly named him but his identity was previously confirmed by multiple local media outlets. The suspect was hospitalised with “life-threatening injuries” after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting, in which one of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson....

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO