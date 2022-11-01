ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 70

Julie.Anders
2d ago

Oh, the Democrat party problems are far more pervasive than the guy that runs the party - Obama. I will admit, he is the reason I stopped voting Democrat. Democrats are anti-American and destructive to the middle class.

Reply(6)
34
Jim Schmitt
2d ago

The Democrats are way to left.The Democrats left us. After 30 year as a Democrat is switched to Republicans along with my whole family

Reply
12
Thaddeus Gladmore
2d ago

I voted for him in 08' it was the absolute last time I will vote Democrat!!! The last two Democrats have both caused me to lose money !!! This time it is much worse !!!

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
The Hill

Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe Biden’s future?

The time may be coming when the country will have to have a serious conversation about a very uncomfortable topic: President Biden’s mental health. It’s a conversation the left and the media forced on the public during the Trump administration. Claims that President Trump was not mentally fit for the job and needed to be removed from office began in earnest right after his inauguration in 2017.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
WISCONSIN STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy