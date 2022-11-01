Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU
The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
Highest-rated decommits from Oklahoma State in recent classes
Oklahoma State lost its highest-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class last week when Waco (Tex.) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald reopened his recruitment. The four-star prospect previously committed to the Cowboys in early July, but has since seen a rise in his recruiting stock with more Power Five programs showing an interest in the "freak" athlete. McDonald said he is still considering Oklahoma State as a top option, but Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M are in heavy pursuit.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks in a Week 10 college football battle between Big 12 rivals. The 6-2 Cowboys were shut out by Kansas State 48-0 in Week 9. The Jayhawks come into this contest with a 5-3 record on a three-game losing skid. Kansas lost three consecutive to TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor.
Three keys for Kansas Jayhawks Football against the Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Jayhawks are back for the final four games of the season after an important bye. Here are some keys for Saturday's game.
247Sports
TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues
TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Baylor takes down Texas Tech 45-17 in Lubbock, improves to 5-3 before OU matchup
Baylor traveled up to Lubbock on Saturday facing a critical game midway through the season. Coach Dave Aranda and company were staring at the possibility of missing out on bowl eligibility if they did not find a way to turn the season around and win some games quickly. The Homecoming victory over Kansas, while important, came down to the wire and did not inspire much confidence.
Watch: Jalen Hurts Gets 'M-V-P' Chants in Houston After Eagles Move to 8-0
The star QB put together another standout performance to help Philadelphia stay undefeated Thursday night.
Comments / 0