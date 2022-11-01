ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FOX Sports

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
247Sports

Highest-rated decommits from Oklahoma State in recent classes

Oklahoma State lost its highest-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class last week when Waco (Tex.) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald reopened his recruitment. The four-star prospect previously committed to the Cowboys in early July, but has since seen a rise in his recruiting stock with more Power Five programs showing an interest in the "freak" athlete. McDonald said he is still considering Oklahoma State as a top option, but Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M are in heavy pursuit.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks in a Week 10 college football battle between Big 12 rivals. The 6-2 Cowboys were shut out by Kansas State 48-0 in Week 9. The Jayhawks come into this contest with a 5-3 record on a three-game losing skid. Kansas lost three consecutive to TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues

TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

BearsIllustrated Podcast: Baylor takes down Texas Tech 45-17 in Lubbock, improves to 5-3 before OU matchup

Baylor traveled up to Lubbock on Saturday facing a critical game midway through the season. Coach Dave Aranda and company were staring at the possibility of missing out on bowl eligibility if they did not find a way to turn the season around and win some games quickly. The Homecoming victory over Kansas, while important, came down to the wire and did not inspire much confidence.
LUBBOCK, TX

