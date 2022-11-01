Oklahoma State lost its highest-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class last week when Waco (Tex.) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald reopened his recruitment. The four-star prospect previously committed to the Cowboys in early July, but has since seen a rise in his recruiting stock with more Power Five programs showing an interest in the "freak" athlete. McDonald said he is still considering Oklahoma State as a top option, but Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M are in heavy pursuit.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO