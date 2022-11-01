Read full article on original website
Second half game-by-game predictions for the Seahawks: Can Seattle make the playoffs?
SEATTLE — Let's try this again, shall we?. On Aug. 30, I predicted the Seahawks' win-loss by looking at each game. I had the Seahawks finishing the 2022 NFL season with a 5-12 record. Well, the Seahawks have already matched that win total and are atop the NFC West...
Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now
Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks
Despite being in first place in the NFC West, general manager John Schneider opted not to make any deals to bolster the Seattle Seahawks roster prior to Tuesday's 1 PM PT deadline.
Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Roger Goodell Over Random Drug Test
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest to take issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The fourth-year veteran has good reason to be upset, too. On Monday morning, Brown was subject to a random drug test, an NFL policy. It just so happens that the receiver’s name was selected a day after posting an incredible performance in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NBC Sports
John McVay dies at 91
The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Jimmy G and 49ers head into Week 9 bye
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 9 (Bye) Next opponent: Los Angeles Chargers (week 10) Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
ESPN
Former 49ers executive, Giants coach John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty and grandfather of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting...
Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Thursday Night Football" (TNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:18 p.m. EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston’s Cristian Javier has held the Philadelphia Phillies hitless through five innings in Game 4 of the World Series, and the Astros lead 5-0 after knocking out Aaron Nola in a five-run fifth. With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Javier allowed only a pair of baserunners, walking Bryce Harper leading off the second and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh with one out in the third. A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier struck out nine through five innings, including five in a row in the fourth and fifth.
Ex-Giants head coach John McVay dead at 91
John McVay, former head coach of the New York Giants and a five-time Super Bowl winner as an administrator with the San Francisco 49ers, has passed away at the age of 91. McVay rose to prominence in 1976, replacing Bill Arnsparger as head coach after an 0-7 start in the team’s first year in New Jersey.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
New York Giants Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Giants general manager Joe Schoen will remain patient and build the team the right way.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.
Astros' McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game 5 of the World Series, the Astros simply wouldn’t let them catch up. “You have to play defense,” McCormick said Thursday night after a 3-2 win gave Houston a 3-2 edge in the Series. “I’m speechless.”
FOX Sports
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
Daily Free Press
4th and Inches: Midseason Report
Heading into the 2022-23 National Football League season, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were projected to dominate the AFC. So far, they have lived up to the hype. The Bills have the best record in the conference at 6-1 with the Chiefs right behind them at 5-2. Bills...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken’s Andre Burakovsky has been force on ice and jokester off it
The NHL regular season, an 82-game slog, is serious business. Cutting the tension was, and remains, the work of Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky nine seasons into his career. The stories aren’t always fit to print, but “every road trip, there’s something with him,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said. Something forgotten, undergarments stolen, skirting the line with the arrival times.
