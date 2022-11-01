ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Athlon Sports

Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Roger Goodell Over Random Drug Test

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest to take issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The fourth-year veteran has good reason to be upset, too. On Monday morning, Brown was subject to a random drug test, an NFL policy. It just so happens that the receiver’s name was selected a day after posting an incredible performance in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

John McVay dies at 91

The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
ESPN

Former 49ers executive, Giants coach John McVay dies at age 91

John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty and grandfather of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting...
Axios

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:18 p.m. EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston’s Cristian Javier has held the Philadelphia Phillies hitless through five innings in Game 4 of the World Series, and the Astros lead 5-0 after knocking out Aaron Nola in a five-run fifth. With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Javier allowed only a pair of baserunners, walking Bryce Harper leading off the second and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh with one out in the third. A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier struck out nine through five innings, including five in a row in the fourth and fifth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Astros' McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game 5 of the World Series, the Astros simply wouldn’t let them catch up. “You have to play defense,” McCormick said Thursday night after a 3-2 win gave Houston a 3-2 edge in the Series. “I’m speechless.”
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Free Press

4th and Inches: Midseason Report

Heading into the 2022-23 National Football League season, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were projected to dominate the AFC. So far, they have lived up to the hype. The Bills have the best record in the conference at 6-1 with the Chiefs right behind them at 5-2. Bills...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken’s Andre Burakovsky has been force on ice and jokester off it

The NHL regular season, an 82-game slog, is serious business. Cutting the tension was, and remains, the work of Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky nine seasons into his career. The stories aren’t always fit to print, but “every road trip, there’s something with him,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said. Something forgotten, undergarments stolen, skirting the line with the arrival times.
COLORADO STATE

