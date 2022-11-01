Read full article on original website
SIUE Men's Basketball Rolls To 110-54 Exhibition Win Over Eureka
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka 110-54 in exhibition play at First Community Arena. SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range. "Obviously we had success and we jumped on them early,"...
New Era In Edwardsville Hockey Begins As Vetter Stops 42 Shots, Schlarman, Gcolan Score As Tigers Tie Cadets 2-2 In RP Lumber Center World Premier
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High Mid-States Club Hockey Association team opened its new home, the RP Lumber Center, in style with a lavish opening ceremony that introduced the 2022-23 Tigers players, then saw goalie Kai Vetter come up big throughout the game with 42 saves, while Dean Schlarman scored a late first period power play goal and Konner Goclan came up with a second period equalizer to enable the Tigers to come away with a 2-2 tie with perennial power CBC Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
Edwardsville YMCA Gymnastics Team Athlete Emma Brannon Headed To Greenville University
EDWARDSVILLE - One of the Edwardsville YMCA Gymnastics Team members will continue their career when they head to college next year. Emma Brannon has signed her letter of intent to compete for Greenville University on their gymnastics team. She started in gymnastics at three years old and has been a...
Dacus Scores Only Goal As Romeoville Eliminates Edwardsville 4-1 In IHSA Class 3A Super-Sectional Match
BLOOMINGTON - Tyler Dacus scored the only goal of the match for Edwardsvillle as Romeoville went out in front 2-0 in the first half and never looked back in going on to a 4-1 win over the Tigers in the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer super-sectional match Tuesday evening at Bloomington High School.
Area Football Teams To Play IHSA Second Round Playoff Games Saturday, Tigers Host Loyola At 1, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central At 2
BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville will host their second-round Class 8A game against Wilmette Loyola Academy in the afternoon, while Collinsville goes on the road in the evening, Roxana plays at home in the afternoon and East St. Louis goes on the road, also in the afternoon, as the remaining Metro-East football teams will be playing on Saturday as the IHSA announced dates and times for the second round football playoff games to be played this weekend around the state.
Kedra Tolson To Lead SIUE Marketing and Communications
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named academic marketing and communications expert Kedra Tolson as Executive Director of University Marketing and Communications following a national search. Tolson will assume the position, effective Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Tolson is returning to her alma mater to...
SIUE Educational Leadership Students Chosen for State Program
EDWARDSVILLE - Ten students enrolled in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Educational Leadership’s Principal Preparation Program have been chosen to be part of the inaugural Illinois School Leadership Pipeline Program (ISLPP). "Our aspiring principals are from districts, large and small, and from communities stretching from northern to southern Illinois,”...
Our Daily Show! Ft. Centerstone, Edwardsville CEO, and more!
A Friday full of great conversations! Centerstone joins us for an in-depth discussion on teens in distress. PLUS Edwardsville CEO joins us to talk about the Most Magical Night in Edwardsville which has been rescheduled to 11-18-22!
Edwardsville Residents Will Be Automatically Enrolled When Electricity Aggregation Program Returns In February
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville renewed the municipal electricity aggregation program this fall with a new supplier, Constellation NewEnergy. This is an “opt-out” program, meaning that residents will be enrolled in it automatically unless they choose a different supplier. Since the start of this program, the City’s...
Glen Carbon Location Remains Open: Annie's Frozen Custard To Close Edwardsville Business
EDWARDSVILLE - Annie's Frozen Custard officials have announced they have made what they describe as "the extremely difficult decision to permanently close the 245 South Buchanan Street location in Edwardsville because of the labor shortage." Article continues after sponsor message. However, Annie's management also said: "Please rest assured that our...
Former Edwardsville Resident/Area Building Contractor Pleads Guilty To Bankruptcy Fraud
EAST ST. LOUIS - A former resident of Edwardsville pled guilty on Friday, October 28, 2022, to making a series of false statements during his 2018 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois. According to court documents, Kevin Kahrig, 49, a former building contractor...
Overnight Amber Alert In St. Louis Canceled For 10-Month-Old Girl
ST. LOUIS - An overnight Amber Alert on a 10-month-old girl who had been determined to be “critical and unstable” at the hospital has been canceled. St. Louis County Police authorities said the Amber Alert was issued after police said the child's 24-year-old mother took her from Children’s Hospital in the Central West End, violating at least two previous orders.
29-Year-Old Alton Man Dies In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In 3000 Block Of Alby Street
ALTON - A 29-year-old Alton man - Lucas C. Chesnut - died early Friday morning in a fatal motorcycle crash off the side of the roadway in the 3000 block of Alby Street in Alton. Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 4,...
Macoupin County Sheriff's Office Reports "Active Shooter Call" At North Mac High School Was Not True
VIRDEN - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday afternoon that at around 9:46 a.m. today, the Virden Police Department received a call from North Mac High School in reference to a note being found that indicated there was "an active shooter." Article continues after sponsor message.
