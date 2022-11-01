ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Men's Basketball Rolls To 110-54 Exhibition Win Over Eureka

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka 110-54 in exhibition play at First Community Arena. SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range. "Obviously we had success and we jumped on them early,"...
New Era In Edwardsville Hockey Begins As Vetter Stops 42 Shots, Schlarman, Gcolan Score As Tigers Tie Cadets 2-2 In RP Lumber Center World Premier

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High Mid-States Club Hockey Association team opened its new home, the RP Lumber Center, in style with a lavish opening ceremony that introduced the 2022-23 Tigers players, then saw goalie Kai Vetter come up big throughout the game with 42 saves, while Dean Schlarman scored a late first period power play goal and Konner Goclan came up with a second period equalizer to enable the Tigers to come away with a 2-2 tie with perennial power CBC Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
Area Football Teams To Play IHSA Second Round Playoff Games Saturday, Tigers Host Loyola At 1, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central At 2

BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville will host their second-round Class 8A game against Wilmette Loyola Academy in the afternoon, while Collinsville goes on the road in the evening, Roxana plays at home in the afternoon and East St. Louis goes on the road, also in the afternoon, as the remaining Metro-East football teams will be playing on Saturday as the IHSA announced dates and times for the second round football playoff games to be played this weekend around the state.
Kedra Tolson To Lead SIUE Marketing and Communications

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named academic marketing and communications expert Kedra Tolson as Executive Director of University Marketing and Communications following a national search. Tolson will assume the position, effective Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Tolson is returning to her alma mater to...
SIUE Educational Leadership Students Chosen for State Program

EDWARDSVILLE - Ten students enrolled in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Educational Leadership’s Principal Preparation Program have been chosen to be part of the inaugural Illinois School Leadership Pipeline Program (ISLPP). "Our aspiring principals are from districts, large and small, and from communities stretching from northern to southern Illinois,”...
Edwardsville Residents Will Be Automatically Enrolled When Electricity Aggregation Program Returns In February

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville renewed the municipal electricity aggregation program this fall with a new supplier, Constellation NewEnergy. This is an “opt-out” program, meaning that residents will be enrolled in it automatically unless they choose a different supplier. Since the start of this program, the City’s...
Overnight Amber Alert In St. Louis Canceled For 10-Month-Old Girl

ST. LOUIS - An overnight Amber Alert on a 10-month-old girl who had been determined to be “critical and unstable” at the hospital has been canceled. St. Louis County Police authorities said the Amber Alert was issued after police said the child's 24-year-old mother took her from Children’s Hospital in the Central West End, violating at least two previous orders.
