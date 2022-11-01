Read full article on original website
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Mariah Carey Kicked Off The Christmas Season By Reading Jimmy Fallon’s Naughty List
Have no fear, Mariah Carey is here — to save the holidays!
Rihanna Shows Off Form-Fitting Dress at Bonfire on the Beach
Rihanna appears to be having some fun in the sand in her latest Instagram photos, which are set in front of a stunning beach background. In the new post shared on Friday, Nov. 4, the Fenty Beauty founder is seen posing by a beach bonfire for a series of sultry snaps while the ocean waves and sunset glow behind her.
