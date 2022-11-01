Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Subway Sicko Sexually Assaults Girl on Bronx TrainBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day
If you won the lottery today and decided you want to put your name on something that would stand forever as a testament to your greatness, you could do a lot worse than following the lead of John Montagu. (At least as far as naming things is concerned.) Montagu was...
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Food Beast
Burger King Announces Limited-Edition Dirty Vegan Chicken Nuggets
Today is World Vegan Day, and to celebrate Burger King is adding Dirty Vegan Nuggets to its menu for one week in the United Kingdom. The new menu item takes vegan chicken nuggets and dirties them up with a slathering of smokey barbeque sauce topped with crispy onions. Vegnews reports,...
Food Beast
Is Chick-fil-A Testing Bone-in Wings For Real This Time?
A couple of months ago we shared that the rumor mill was a’buzz about Chick-fil-A testing bone-in-wings at select locations in Nashville and Atlanta. Word had it that two flavors were being tested, Lemon Pepper Seasoning and S’moked Wings’. Sadly, those rumors turned out to be untrue.
Food Beast
New Espresso M&M'S Boast A Dark Chocolate Warmth
Now that the Halloween festivities have wrapped, we're gearing up for the holiday season. This year, we can expect some inviting chocolate entries to the confectionary aisle. M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies boasts a smooth and rich espresso taste that features a creamy dark chocolate. Also joining the holiday line-up...
Food Beast
Turkey Ice Cream? Salt & Straw's Controversial Thanksgiving Pints Return
Since 2018, the ice cream mad geniuses over at Salt & Straw have been splitting the internet by getting people to try Turkey Ice Cream every Thanksgiving season. While there are some people who revile just at the thought of combining the two, the collection has proven to be popular, so the Thanksgiving pints are coming back, albeit with some changes from last year's iteration.
Food Beast
McDonald’s Releasing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Inspired Happy Meal
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited follow up to the highest grossing Marvel movie of 2018, Black Panther, is right around the corner. Giving fans more reason to celebrate its return to theaters on Nov. 11th, McDonald’s is releasing a Happy Meal inspired by the world of Wakanda. In...
Food Beast
The Origin of the Little Plastic Table in Pizza Boxes
Little plastic table-looking things found in pizza boxes are about as synonymous with delivery as crushed peppers and grated parmesan. They’re one of those things that seemingly work so well that they don’t require an explanation. But what is the real purpose of this miniature three-legged accessory?. Contrary...
