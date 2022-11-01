ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado wins major award at 2022 Outdoor Media Summit

By By Spencer McKee
 2 days ago

Dear reader,

It brings me great joy to report that the OutThere Colorado team has officially accepted the 'Blog of the Year' award as part of Outdoor Media Summit 's 2022 People's Choice Awards in North Tahoe, Nevada.

We couldn't have accomplished this without our many readers who took the time to vote, with more than 20,000 votes being cast competition-wide. For this, our team sends you many thanks.

Speaking as the Director of Content and Operations of OutThere Colorado, I'm so proud of our content team, including Tamera Twitty and Sam Schoenecker. I must also give The Gazette's Seth Boster a major shout-out for his many contributions to our effort, as well as his editor, Nathan Van Dyne. Thanks should also be extended to several others that help make everything we do at OutThere Colorado possible, including Rich Williams, Sue Williams, Michael Greene, Nina Glaser, Nichole Montanez, and Christian Murdock. Thanks also goes out to Yoon Kim and his team with Outdoor Media Summit for hosting the awards event and greater conference.

The OutThere Colorado team is committed to continuing our work to increase access, awareness, and passion in the outdoor recreation space by providing educational information, valuable news, adventure inspiration, and a message of responsible use – both in the sense of safe practices and in the sense of preservation.

To our readers – thank you for the role you play in supporting our mission. We value your time spent on our website and we value your feedback.

Until next time,

Spencer McKee

Comments / 0

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

