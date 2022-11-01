Michaela Coel revealed her pride to be joining the cast of Wakanda Forever, as she took her place on the red carpet in London for the film’s European premiere. Coel, who previously became the first Black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for her work on I May Destroy You, told the BBC: “The feeling it gives me, as a woman of colour, to see my story reflected back still gives me a rush of exhilaration to be seen. “This cast give me a lot of confidence, I feel proud to be among them.” Coel...

15 MINUTES AGO