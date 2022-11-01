Read full article on original website
Andor Showrunner Reveals the Directors for Season 2
As Andor is currently airing its first season, they are also preparing for the production of the second season which is set to begin shortly. Since showrunner Tony Gilroy is not expected to helm episodes of the next installment just like in the first season, he has recruited a number of talents to direct the new batch of episodes instead.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Simple Reason Why He Hasn't Directed a Marvel or DC Film
There is little doubt that Quentin Tarantino is one of the most talented filmmakers in Hollywood right now, having directed several critically-acclaimed movies in his career. However, we have yet to see Tarantino work with a major comic book franchise. So why hasn't Tarantino helmed a film for Marvel or DC? Tarantino himself offered a simple explanation as to why he hasn't joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe.
Spider-Man 3 Star Topher Grace Reportedly Making Venom Comeback
Marvel fans will always have a soft spot for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s which is often regarded as one of the best live-action superhero films in existence. While the first two installments continue to hold up even after two decades, webheads are still debating whether or not Spider-Man 3 is actually tolerable.
“A Rush Of Exhilaration”: Michaela Coel Reveals Pride As A Woman Of Colour To Be Joining ‘Black Panther’ Cast For Highly Anticipated Sequel
Michaela Coel revealed her pride to be joining the cast of Wakanda Forever, as she took her place on the red carpet in London for the film’s European premiere. Coel, who previously became the first Black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for her work on I May Destroy You, told the BBC: “The feeling it gives me, as a woman of colour, to see my story reflected back still gives me a rush of exhilaration to be seen. “This cast give me a lot of confidence, I feel proud to be among them.” Coel...
The Sad Reason Denji Wears an Eyepatch at the Start of Chainsaw Man
At the start of Chainsaw Man, Denji was living a miserable life, deprived of love from family and friends. He only had Pochita to accompany him all the time. With such a dismal way of living, why was Denji wearing an eyepatch at the start of Chainsaw Man? Is it part of his character design, or is there another reason for it?
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Raising Dion and Orange is the New Black Actors to Its Cast
Marvel Studios is now preparing for the production of Agatha: Coven of Chaos as it is set to begin filming very soon and, for the last couple of days, we've been hearing a lot of casting news surrounding the series. Now, it looks like we have another one as more actors are being added to its growing ensemble.
Where to Watch and Stream Chespirito Season 10 Free Online
Cast: Horacio Gómez Bolaños Edgar Vivar Florinda Meza García Angelines Fernández Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Chespirito Season 10 is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Nier: Automata Anime Release Date, Studio, Where to Watch, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know!
The popular action role-playing game from Square Enix and Platinum Games finally has its own anime adaptation! Nier: Automata, a spin-off game for the Drakengard series, is coming soon in TV anime form! Before it premieres, here’s everything you need to know about the Nier: Automata anime!. Table of...
Black Panther 2 May Introduce the MCU's New Smartest Person
Shuri is currently considered the smartest person in the MCU considering her knowledge of making advanced techs at a very young age and, so far, it looks like not a lot of characters around will challenge that title. However, a new character that will be introduced in the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might now end up taking that title instead.
Lucy TV Series Release Date, News & Update: Scarlett Johansson Movie Gets TV Spinoff, One Original Star's Return Confirmed
Variety is reporting that EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are developing a Lucy TV series based on the Luc Besson film, which starred Scarlett Johansson. It's been also confirmed that Morgan Freeman will reprise his role as Professor Samuel Norman. What to Expect from the Lucy TV Series. The series' plot...
Why Did Henry Cavill Leave The Witcher? Here Are The Potential Reasons
In October 2022, The Witcher star Henry Cavill announced that he would be stepping down as Geralt of Rivia and that Liam Hemsworth will take over his role. Cavill, a huge fan of both The Witcher video games and Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, seemed born to play the role of Geralt, the titular monster hunter who goes in a journey across the medieval landscape known as The Continent and gets involved in major events. The Witcher explores Geralt's ties to Anya Chalotra's Yennefer and Freya Allan's Princess Cirilla, both of whom will be key in determining the future of the world.
Chainsaw Man Anime Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?
The MAPPA adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga is causing a huge stir in the anime community. Following the premiere episode, both manga readers and anime viewers are curious about Chainsaw Man's anime release schedule for new episodes. After all, it's Chainsaw Man, and showing one episode a day...
Can Denji Talk While He Is Chainsaw Man?
Denji has been in an entirely new environment since becoming Chainsaw Man, as he can show his fangs to anyone except Makima and his colleagues. But every time he pulls the cord on his chest and transforms, can Denji talk while he is Chainsaw Man? Is he still the same person?
Chainsaw Man Volume 12 English Release Date, Cover, Where to Buy, and More!
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga is one of the most popular manga in the world right now. The manga has been running for two years and has so far been published in 12 volumes with over 100 chapters. Here’s all you need to know about Chainsaw Man Volume 12’s release date, title, cover, where to buy, and more!
Fans Celebrate 1st New Hunter x Hunter Volume Release in 4 Years
After its announcement last month, Hunter x Hunter Volume 37 is finally out now in Japan, and fans are celebrating the manga’s long-awaited return online. To mark the volume’s launch and to promote its release, Shueisha released a new preview video for Hunter x Hunter that was uploaded on the official JUMP COMICS CHANNEL on YouTube.
Black Adam: Real Reason Behind The Rock Ignoring Shazam Franchise Revealed
I think it's already safe to say that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken the DC Universe by storm and as Black Adam continues its impressive box office streak, fans are excited to see what the ex-WWE megastar has in store for the franchise's future. Of course, you can't win everyone in the DCU fandom and some fans have an issue with the actor's creative decisions.
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Here's When to Expect the Next Installment of the Hulu Mystery-Comedy
A recent update announcing when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will begin production hints at the show's release date. Only in Murders in the Building Season 1 saw Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) unravel the mystery of Tim Kono's (Julian Cihi) death, who is eventually established to have been a close childhood friend of Mabel's.
The Eminence in Shadow Episode 6 Release Date and Time, Where to Watch Online
The Eminence in Shadow Episode 5 shows Cid's counterattack against Alexia's oppressor. What will happen now between Cid and Alexia? Here's everything you need to know about The Eminence in Shadow Episode 6, including its release date, time, and more!. The Eminence in Shadow Episode 5 Recap. Are you tired...
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5 Release Date and Where You Can Stream It
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally here, and fans are hyped to see Ichigo Kurosaki and other Soul Reapers battle Yhwach and the powerful Quincy warriors known as the Sternritter. The anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's popular manga series is back after the original run concluded in March 2012, but there's one more arc (so far) that the anime hasn't fully adapted yet, and that's the Thousand-Year Blood War.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 110 Release Date, Countdown, Leaks
For those who were wondering if Yuko died in the previous chapter, it looks like the Justice Devil is still here to cause a lot of damage. To find out what happens next, here's everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 110, including its release date and any leaks!
