ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children

In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez opens up about how her bipolar diagnosis may inhibit her ability to carry her own children in the future. After visiting with a friend who is trying to get pregnant, Gomez said she broke down in tears: Due to the two medications she takes to treat her bipolar disorder, she says she “likely” won't be able to carry children of her own, writes Rolling Stone's Alex Morris.
TEXAS STATE
epicstream.com

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Here's When to Expect the Next Installment of the Hulu Mystery-Comedy

A recent update announcing when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will begin production hints at the show's release date. Only in Murders in the Building Season 1 saw Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) unravel the mystery of Tim Kono's (Julian Cihi) death, who is eventually established to have been a close childhood friend of Mabel's.
epicstream.com

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Raising Dion and Orange is the New Black Actors to Its Cast

Marvel Studios is now preparing for the production of Agatha: Coven of Chaos as it is set to begin filming very soon and, for the last couple of days, we've been hearing a lot of casting news surrounding the series. Now, it looks like we have another one as more actors are being added to its growing ensemble.
OK! Magazine

One Proud Papa! Nick Cannon Shows Off All Of His Nine Children Before Welcoming More Babies

Nick Cannon could not help but show off his ever expanding brood for Halloween. On Wednesday, November 2, the television host took to his Instagram Stories to proudly display all nine of his kiddos in their costumes for the spooky holiday. In a series of photos, Cannon featured his 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1 and Rise, who was born in September and whom he shares with Brittany Bell. The Drumline star also shared snaps of 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 4...
Complex

Exclusive: Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Teased in New Photos

With Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 now exactly one week away from its global unveiling, fans have seen their patience rewarded with a selection of exclusive images capturing key moments from the production. As previously reported, Rihanna serves as both creative director and executive producer of the...
wegotthiscovered.com

No generic Halloween bunny costume for Megan Thee Stallion, rapper dresses as ‘My Hero Academia’s strongest rabbit

Anime culture in America was once only inhabited by “nerds” or “geeks,” with many ridiculing those who loved the genre and proclaiming them to be “weebs”, nowadays though that is no longer the case. Anime has grown into a huge cultural phenomen in recent years thanks in no small part to many famous celebrities coming forward and proclaiming their love for the Japanese export. Another celeb to have come forward as an anime lover is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and her Halloween costume this year pays tribute to that.
PopCrush

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
People

Brittany Bell Poses with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids in Adorable 'Encanto' Costumes

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell share sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden, 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months Brittany Bell went all out for son Rise Messiah's first Halloween! The newly-minted mom of three celebrated the holiday with daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden, 6, in a big way, with the family dressing in costumes from Disney's Encanto. "We don't talk about Bruno no no! 🎶Halloween is always a fun time for us!!" she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Tuesday. "This year's theme...
Footwear News

Julia Fox Gets Her Claws Out in ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Costume With Furry Skirt & Horns for Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party

Julia Fox attended Heidi Klum’s highly anticipated 21st annual Halloween party yesterday in New York. The star was dressed in faux fur and sharp claws alongside her one-year-old son, Valentino. Both parties wore fuzzy costumes inspired by the popular children’s book “Where The Wild Things Are.” Fox’s fantastical costume consisted of a lengthy cream-colored gown made entirely of faux fur, the wild and seemingly very warm style fitted with a mock neckline, exaggerated sleeves, and a keyhole cut out on the bodice traveling up towards the “Uncut Gems” muses shoulder that appeared to be cut out haphazardly with a disregard for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Spider-Man 3 Star Topher Grace Reportedly Making Venom Comeback

Marvel fans will always have a soft spot for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s which is often regarded as one of the best live-action superhero films in existence. While the first two installments continue to hold up even after two decades, webheads are still debating whether or not Spider-Man 3 is actually tolerable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy