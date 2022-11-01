Anime culture in America was once only inhabited by “nerds” or “geeks,” with many ridiculing those who loved the genre and proclaiming them to be “weebs”, nowadays though that is no longer the case. Anime has grown into a huge cultural phenomen in recent years thanks in no small part to many famous celebrities coming forward and proclaiming their love for the Japanese export. Another celeb to have come forward as an anime lover is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and her Halloween costume this year pays tribute to that.

4 DAYS AGO