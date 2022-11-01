Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children
In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez opens up about how her bipolar diagnosis may inhibit her ability to carry her own children in the future. After visiting with a friend who is trying to get pregnant, Gomez said she broke down in tears: Due to the two medications she takes to treat her bipolar disorder, she says she “likely” won't be able to carry children of her own, writes Rolling Stone's Alex Morris.
epicstream.com
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Here's When to Expect the Next Installment of the Hulu Mystery-Comedy
A recent update announcing when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will begin production hints at the show's release date. Only in Murders in the Building Season 1 saw Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) unravel the mystery of Tim Kono's (Julian Cihi) death, who is eventually established to have been a close childhood friend of Mabel's.
epicstream.com
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Raising Dion and Orange is the New Black Actors to Its Cast
Marvel Studios is now preparing for the production of Agatha: Coven of Chaos as it is set to begin filming very soon and, for the last couple of days, we've been hearing a lot of casting news surrounding the series. Now, it looks like we have another one as more actors are being added to its growing ensemble.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
One Proud Papa! Nick Cannon Shows Off All Of His Nine Children Before Welcoming More Babies
Nick Cannon could not help but show off his ever expanding brood for Halloween. On Wednesday, November 2, the television host took to his Instagram Stories to proudly display all nine of his kiddos in their costumes for the spooky holiday. In a series of photos, Cannon featured his 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1 and Rise, who was born in September and whom he shares with Brittany Bell. The Drumline star also shared snaps of 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 4...
Complex
Exclusive: Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Teased in New Photos
With Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 now exactly one week away from its global unveiling, fans have seen their patience rewarded with a selection of exclusive images capturing key moments from the production. As previously reported, Rihanna serves as both creative director and executive producer of the...
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly In Hot Water Over Priest Halloween Costume Shortly After Dressing Up As Pam Anderson And Tommy Lee
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have gone viral for their racy Halloween costumes.
Jordyn Woods Channels Diana Ross With Spot-On Halloween Costume: Photos
Talk about a tribute! Jordyn Woods was a dead-ringer for diva Diana Ross on Halloween 2022. The bombshell, 25, oozed disco glamour as she transformed into the music icon, who is 78, for a top-notch costume Instagram. Jordyn looked divine as she slipped into a sheer, sparkling bodysuit and wore...
Serena Kerrigan Wants You To Feel Empowered By Her Studs Collection
Media personality Serena Kerrigan joins Trending to discuss her partnership with piercing studio Studs, being part of NBCUniversal's Creator Accelerator Program, and how to build confidence.
Delish
At 53, Mariah Carey Has Seriously Chiseled Legs In A Little Minidress And Heels
Mariah Carey Sings All of Your Holiday Favorites in a Game of Song Association on ELLE Mariah Carey Sings All of Your Holiday Favorites in a Game of Song Association on ELLE. Mariah Carey's legs are super sculpted, and she isn't afraid to let the world know. The 53-year-old singer...
wegotthiscovered.com
No generic Halloween bunny costume for Megan Thee Stallion, rapper dresses as ‘My Hero Academia’s strongest rabbit
Anime culture in America was once only inhabited by “nerds” or “geeks,” with many ridiculing those who loved the genre and proclaiming them to be “weebs”, nowadays though that is no longer the case. Anime has grown into a huge cultural phenomen in recent years thanks in no small part to many famous celebrities coming forward and proclaiming their love for the Japanese export. Another celeb to have come forward as an anime lover is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and her Halloween costume this year pays tribute to that.
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
Khloé Kardashian Matches with Daughter True and Family Cat in 'Groundbreaking' Halloween Costumes
Khloé Kardashian is feeling a little frisky this Halloween season. The reality star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with daughter True Thompson, and the pair looked adorable in matching costumes inspired by their family cat Grey Kitty. Both wore bodysuits made of what looked like light grey...
Mariah Carey Says Halloween Is Over, Time to Get Ready for Christmas!
The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" has announced that Halloween is over and it's time to get into the Christmas spirit!. Mariah took to Instagram posting a reel of her in a Halloween costume, working out on a stationary bike. She captioned the (very glam) video, "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN."
Florence Pugh Teases a Music Album Could Be on the Way: "I Just Need to Give It a Go"
Florence Pugh has been making a name for herself in blockbuster films such as "Don't Worry Darling" and "Midsommar," but she has now revealed she has her sights set on the music industry, too. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's "This Cultural Life" on Oct. 29, Pugh opened up about her desire to release a music album.
Brittany Bell Poses with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids in Adorable 'Encanto' Costumes
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell share sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden, 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months Brittany Bell went all out for son Rise Messiah's first Halloween! The newly-minted mom of three celebrated the holiday with daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden, 6, in a big way, with the family dressing in costumes from Disney's Encanto. "We don't talk about Bruno no no! 🎶Halloween is always a fun time for us!!" she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Tuesday. "This year's theme...
Julia Fox Gets Her Claws Out in ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Costume With Furry Skirt & Horns for Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party
Julia Fox attended Heidi Klum’s highly anticipated 21st annual Halloween party yesterday in New York. The star was dressed in faux fur and sharp claws alongside her one-year-old son, Valentino. Both parties wore fuzzy costumes inspired by the popular children’s book “Where The Wild Things Are.” Fox’s fantastical costume consisted of a lengthy cream-colored gown made entirely of faux fur, the wild and seemingly very warm style fitted with a mock neckline, exaggerated sleeves, and a keyhole cut out on the bodice traveling up towards the “Uncut Gems” muses shoulder that appeared to be cut out haphazardly with a disregard for...
Megan Fox Wears Plunging Bodysuit To Channel Zelda With MGK As Link On Halloween
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly won Halloween and they proved that when they attended a party at Delilah’s in LA on Oct. 31. The 36-year-old dressed up as a sexy Zelda when she wore a plunging corset top that revealed major cleavage with a skirt that had hip-high slits on the front. Meanwhile, MGK dressed as Link from the video game with elf ears and all.
epicstream.com
Spider-Man 3 Star Topher Grace Reportedly Making Venom Comeback
Marvel fans will always have a soft spot for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s which is often regarded as one of the best live-action superhero films in existence. While the first two installments continue to hold up even after two decades, webheads are still debating whether or not Spider-Man 3 is actually tolerable.
Comments / 0