boundingintocrypto.com

Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement

Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
ihodl.com

Asian Crypto Exchange Zipmex In Takeover Talks With V Ventures: Report

Troubled Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is in advanced buyout talks with its investor, venture capital fund V Ventures, Bloomberg reports, citing people close to the matter. A spokesperson for the exchange told Bloomberg...
ihodl.com

Hodlnaut Lost Almost $190M Over Terra Crash: Report

Troubled Singaporean cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut suffered a $190 million loss due to the Terra crash, Bloomberg reports, citing findings of an interim judicial managers' report. The judicial managers noted in the report...
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
ihodl.com

Dapper Labs Cuts 22% Staff as NFT Market Cooling Off: Report

Blockchain developer Dapper Labs has laid off around 22% of its employees in a rush to reorganize its business as NFT trading volumes decline, BetaKit has learned. In an internal letter to staff,...
ihodl.com

Bakkt Acquires Trading Platform Apex Crypto for $200M

Cryptocurrency marketplace Bakkt has announced it will acquire cryptocurrency trading platform Apex Crypto for up to $200 million. The company said in a press release that the deal is expected to "significantly bolster"...
u.today

Billionaire Novogratz's Firm Exploring Mass Layoffs

Galaxy Digital, a global crypto-focused financial services firm, is planning to lay off roughly 20% of its staff, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The company’s shares have tumbled more than 70% this year, mirroring the extremely underwhelming performance of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is down 70.40% from its record high.
ihodl.com

German Data Center Operator Hetzner Blocks Solana Validators

German data center operator Hetzner has started blocking Solana validators as the company's terms of service prohibit any crypto-related activity. According to pool operator SolBlaze, over 20% of stake weight on Solana's mainnet...
blockchain.news

Bitmex to Layoff Employees a Week After CEO Takes Exit

Another top crypto exchange has decided to cut headcount a week after its CEO took an exit. Bitmex has reduced its number of employees as part of a strategy to move away from the company's "beyond derivatives" model. "We are pivoting from our Beyond Derivatives strategy and will return much...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’

Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
blockworks.co

MSCI Enlists Goldman Sachs To Organize Crypto Market Chaos

Coin Metrics joins financial services giants in defining digital asset categories for investors looking to navigate the space. MSCI is bringing to market four digital asset indexes and has partnered with Goldman Sachs and Coin Metrics to create a classification system for the nascent space. The New York-based company is...
coingeek.com

Hong Kong issues new guidelines for digital currency futures ETF

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued a circular containing the minimum ground rules for the operation of digital asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The rules are specifically designed for future-based ETFs, and as the SFC opens the window for all classes of investors, it deems it imperative...

