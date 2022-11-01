Read full article on original website
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement
Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
ihodl.com
Asian Crypto Exchange Zipmex In Takeover Talks With V Ventures: Report
Troubled Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is in advanced buyout talks with its investor, venture capital fund V Ventures, Bloomberg reports, citing people close to the matter. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. A spokesperson for the exchange told Bloomberg...
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
ihodl.com
Hodlnaut Lost Almost $190M Over Terra Crash: Report
Troubled Singaporean cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut suffered a $190 million loss due to the Terra crash, Bloomberg reports, citing findings of an interim judicial managers' report. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The judicial managers noted in the report...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Stanford lost 4% on its investments after making 40% a year ago, as slumping markets hit university endowments
Stanford University's endowment posted a 4% loss after gaining 40% the year before, per the WSJ. Other leading US schools have seen big swings from record returns on endowments to losses, it reported. The declines could have been deeper if venture capital returns had reflected the stock market. Stanford University...
ihodl.com
Dapper Labs Cuts 22% Staff as NFT Market Cooling Off: Report
Blockchain developer Dapper Labs has laid off around 22% of its employees in a rush to reorganize its business as NFT trading volumes decline, BetaKit has learned. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. In an internal letter to staff,...
ihodl.com
Bakkt Acquires Trading Platform Apex Crypto for $200M
Cryptocurrency marketplace Bakkt has announced it will acquire cryptocurrency trading platform Apex Crypto for up to $200 million. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company said in a press release that the deal is expected to "significantly bolster"...
u.today
Billionaire Novogratz's Firm Exploring Mass Layoffs
Galaxy Digital, a global crypto-focused financial services firm, is planning to lay off roughly 20% of its staff, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The company’s shares have tumbled more than 70% this year, mirroring the extremely underwhelming performance of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is down 70.40% from its record high.
Dogecoin Sprints Higher, Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag — But Metric Signals Party Could Be Over Soon For Meme Coin
Bitcoin was largely flat, while Dogecoin and Ethereum registered gains on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap remained mostly unchanged at $1 trillion at 9:01 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.06% 1.8% $20,493.44. Ethereum ETH/USD 1.15% 7.8% $1,588.40. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...
ihodl.com
German Data Center Operator Hetzner Blocks Solana Validators
German data center operator Hetzner has started blocking Solana validators as the company's terms of service prohibit any crypto-related activity. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to pool operator SolBlaze, over 20% of stake weight on Solana's mainnet...
Dogecoin Firm Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip: Analyst Sees Meme Coin Rally Paving Way For Altcoin Season
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading in the red on Monday evening, even as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.07% to $1 trillion at 9:15 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chain (XCN) +26.6% $0.06. OKB (OKB) 6.7% $17.22. The...
invezz.com
Hong Kong’s crypto plans could be a ‘test center’ opportunity for China, PCG’s Li says
Hong Kong remains a top financial hub for capital, Pacific Century Group’s Richard Li told Bloomberg. Hong Kong ranks 4th among leading global financial centers, behind New York, London and Singapore. Li says Hong Kong's crypto plans has the potential to see it become a ‘test center’ for China’s...
blockchain.news
Bitmex to Layoff Employees a Week After CEO Takes Exit
Another top crypto exchange has decided to cut headcount a week after its CEO took an exit. Bitmex has reduced its number of employees as part of a strategy to move away from the company's "beyond derivatives" model. "We are pivoting from our Beyond Derivatives strategy and will return much...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
UBS launches digital bond that straddles blockchain and traditional exchanges
ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - UBS AG (UBSG.S) has launched a 375 million Swiss franc ($370 million) bond that the Swiss bank said on Thursday was the world's first digital bond to be publicly traded and settled on both blockchain-based and traditional exchanges.
blockworks.co
MSCI Enlists Goldman Sachs To Organize Crypto Market Chaos
Coin Metrics joins financial services giants in defining digital asset categories for investors looking to navigate the space. MSCI is bringing to market four digital asset indexes and has partnered with Goldman Sachs and Coin Metrics to create a classification system for the nascent space. The New York-based company is...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong issues new guidelines for digital currency futures ETF
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued a circular containing the minimum ground rules for the operation of digital asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The rules are specifically designed for future-based ETFs, and as the SFC opens the window for all classes of investors, it deems it imperative...
