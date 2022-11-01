BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week is North Dakota’s Winter Weather Awareness Week and many of us are wondering in store for the upcoming winter. Meteorologists often turn to ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator to determine if an El Niño or La Niña is present when creating a winter outlook. With a La Niña, stronger than normal winds in this part of the world push warmer water westward, allowing for cooler water to come to the surface farther east.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO