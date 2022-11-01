Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns
Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
wmay.com
Decatur Man Charged With Voting Twice In Primary
A Decatur man has been arrested on charges that he voted twice in the June 2022 primary. Macon County authorities say 47-year-old David Badon voted early on May 20th at the Macon County Clerk’s office… and then showed up at his precinct polling place on the date of the primary election, June 28th, and cast another ballot. Officials say surveillance video showed Badon casting ballots at both locations.
Illinois 6th Congressional District election could be midterm bellwether
CHICAGO (CBS) – On election night, insiders say to watch the Illinois 6th Congressional District.If incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten loses, it could be a sign of what's to come the rest of the night.Some political heavy hitters, not usually seen in the traditionally heavily Democratic Chicago area, are heading to the area in the campaign's final days. CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the newly drawn Illinois 6th.Early voting is underway in Illinois for races across the city. And if what's being seen around the country is showing up at Illinois polling places, there is...
advantagenews.com
Candidates discuss Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
Can you trust what Illinois is telling you about Amendment 1?
Now they’re trying to sneak through another Constitutional Amendment. Which begs the question, why not just pass a law? A Constitutional Amendment is a BIG step.
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Election: Profiling the race for Illinois’ 46th State Senate seat
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Three hot button topics encapsulate the election cycle this fall: economy, crime, and abortion rights. These are three topics we’re diving into with our State Senate candidates for Illinois’ 46th District. First is incumbent State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). Sen. Koehler has been...
Biden and Harris to visit Illinois before midterm elections
CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
myrewind935.com
Regan draws a blank on term limits
Republican Regan Deering, running for the new 13th Congressional District, appeared Wednesday to accept the endorsements of the Illinois, and U.S., Chambers of Commerce. As she paints opponent Nikki Budzinski as a “political insider,” the discussion turned to why elective office seems to be the only job for which experience is a liability. After answering that she would represent business experience and new blood, Deering volunteered, “I also am a supporter of term limits. I think America is tired of career politicians.”
What is Amendment 1 on the Ballot in Illinois? Here's What to Know About the Proposal
As Illinois voters head to the polls for the general election, they'll be asked to vote on a potential amendment to the state's constitution known as the "Workers' Rights Amendment." But what exactly is it and what would it change?. The amendment will ask voters whether they wish to establish...
columbiachronicle.com
Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey
As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
advantagenews.com
Over 132,000 Illinois public employees make over six figures
An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of people were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in over $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
What a Sample Illinois Ballot Looks Like This Midterm Election Depends on Where You Live
The race is on to make your candidate choices ahead of Tuesday's Illinois midterm election. What you'll see on your 2022 ballot when you step into the voting booth will at least partially depend on where in the state you live. For the most part, the structure of Illinois ballots...
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
IDPH announces distribution of 1 million free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for vulnerable Illinoisans
Public Health Department Urges Illinoisans to Get Fully Vaccinated for Protection from COVID-19 & Flu Before the Holiday Season; Illinois Reports 14,225 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past Week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to...
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
WIFR
Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
wjbc.com
A pre-election labor rally Tuesday was a big Democratic shout of ‘Union Yes’
DECATUR – With the Workers’ Rights Amendment on next week’s ballot – promising to strengthen the power of union labor – Democrats turned out Tuesday for a pre-election rally at the IBEW hall in Decatur. Two lawmakers told family stories of how unions carried them.
