fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns

Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Decatur Man Charged With Voting Twice In Primary

A Decatur man has been arrested on charges that he voted twice in the June 2022 primary. Macon County authorities say 47-year-old David Badon voted early on May 20th at the Macon County Clerk’s office… and then showed up at his precinct polling place on the date of the primary election, June 28th, and cast another ballot. Officials say surveillance video showed Badon casting ballots at both locations.
DECATUR, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois 6th Congressional District election could be midterm bellwether

CHICAGO (CBS) – On election night, insiders say to watch the Illinois 6th Congressional District.If incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten loses, it could be a sign of what's to come the rest of the night.Some political heavy hitters, not usually seen in the traditionally heavily Democratic Chicago area, are heading to the area in the campaign's final days. CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the newly drawn Illinois 6th.Early voting is underway in Illinois for races across the city. And if what's being seen around the country is showing up at Illinois polling places, there is...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Candidates discuss Illinois’ unfunded pension debt

Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

2022 Election: Profiling the race for Illinois’ 46th State Senate seat

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Three hot button topics encapsulate the election cycle this fall: economy, crime, and abortion rights. These are three topics we’re diving into with our State Senate candidates for Illinois’ 46th District. First is incumbent State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). Sen. Koehler has been...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Biden and Harris to visit Illinois before midterm elections

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
CHICAGO, IL
myrewind935.com

Regan draws a blank on term limits

Republican Regan Deering, running for the new 13th Congressional District, appeared Wednesday to accept the endorsements of the Illinois, and U.S., Chambers of Commerce. As she paints opponent Nikki Budzinski as a “political insider,” the discussion turned to why elective office seems to be the only job for which experience is a liability. After answering that she would represent business experience and new blood, Deering volunteered, “I also am a supporter of term limits. I think America is tired of career politicians.”
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey

As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Over 132,000 Illinois public employees make over six figures

An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of people were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in over $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
