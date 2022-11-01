ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
The Spun

ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team

The first College Football Playoffs Rankings of the 2022 season will be released this Tuesday evening. ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" this morning to discuss the current state of the sport. Finebaum believes Tennessee could be ranked No. 1 in the country due to its win...
247Sports

Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB

Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
