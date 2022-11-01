Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
It's not often we get a "Game of the Century" in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football slate could give us just that as Georgia and Tennessee square off in a battle of 1 vs. 2 teams on Saturday. Everything appears to be on the line for both teams. The winner remains undefeated and ...
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
Vols head coach Josh Heupel mentioned as option for open college football job
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was mentioned this week by Football Scoop’s John Brice as a potential option for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn is looking for a new head coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin, who arrived at Auburn after the 2020 season, went 9-12 in...
ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job
Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team
The first College Football Playoffs Rankings of the 2022 season will be released this Tuesday evening. ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" this morning to discuss the current state of the sport. Finebaum believes Tennessee could be ranked No. 1 in the country due to its win...
College Football World Outraged By One Team's Ranking Tonight
It didn't take long for the college football world to be up in arms as the CFP committee released first rankings of the year. Despite being 8-0, the TCU Horned Frogs found themselves ranked No. 7 behind one-loss Alabama. Here's a sampling of what folks had to say about it...
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season
The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings as the final month of the regular season kicks off.
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB
Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
Next UF president Ben Sasse amends comment, calls Georgia, Alabama, LSU ‘trash’
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Senator Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
Comment from Josh Heupel should make fans even more excited about the future of Vols football
The Tennessee Vols are the No. 1 ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Less than two years ago, Tennessee was coming off a 3-7 record and they were entangled in an NCAA recruiting investigation. And they lost a multitude of key players to the transfer portal. It’s...
SI’s Expert Picks for College Football Week 10
It’s a huge weekend in the SEC. Who do we have winning 17 key games across the sport?
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released and Georgia comes in at No. 2.
