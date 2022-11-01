Is The Resident on tonight, November 1?

It’s Tuesday, but if you’re looking for a new episode of The Resident tonight you won’t find one. Thanks to the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, The Resident will not air on November 1. Here’s what you need to know.

The 2022 World Series takes place October 28 through November 6, and it airs exclusively on Fox. As such, the Fox lineup of regularly scheduled programs are bumped from the schedule while it plays out so that there’s no conflict. The schedule will return to normal next week.

Fox’s Wednesday and Thursday schedules will also be impacted, particularly now that Monday’s Game 3 was rained out, pushing the schedule back by one day. Initially, there was no game scheduled for Thursday but now Game 5 will play on Thursday and there will be an off day on Friday. If the series goes to a full seven games, it’s possible that the Fox Sunday TV schedule could also be disrupted.

What this means is that if you’re a fan of The Resident , Monarch , The Masked Singer , Lego Masters or Hell’s Kitchen , don’t plan on seeing a new episode this week and prepare for a new episode next week.

Thankfully, this is something that we can plan around. Fans were disappointed in previous weeks when MLB playoff games ran long and disrupted the primetime schedule or, in the case of the National League Division Series game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, was outright cancelled without warning. The Masked Singer was abruptly cancelled for American viewers when a rain delay pushed the game into primetime; furious fans discovered that the show aired in Canada and not the US, and the results were spoiled for eager fans who wanted to watch.

When it comes to The Resident , a new episode will air on Tuesday, November 8. The next new episode is titled “The Chimera” and this is the episode description: "When a prison doctor believes a death row inmate is lying about his symptoms, Conrad and Raptor are called in to examine him; Devon sees a travelling British couple who are nervous about the cost of American health care."