ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Is The Resident on tonight, November 1?

By Sarabeth Pollock
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJiyp_0ivCdfO000

It’s Tuesday, but if you’re looking for a new episode of The Resident tonight you won’t find one. Thanks to the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, The Resident will not air on November 1. Here’s what you need to know.

The 2022 World Series takes place October 28 through November 6, and it airs exclusively on Fox. As such, the Fox lineup of regularly scheduled programs are bumped from the schedule while it plays out so that there’s no conflict. The schedule will return to normal next week.

Fox’s Wednesday and Thursday schedules will also be impacted, particularly now that Monday’s Game 3 was rained out, pushing the schedule back by one day. Initially, there was no game scheduled for Thursday but now Game 5 will play on Thursday and there will be an off day on Friday. If the series goes to a full seven games, it’s possible that the Fox Sunday TV schedule could also be disrupted.

What this means is that if you’re a fan of The Resident , Monarch , The Masked Singer , Lego Masters or Hell’s Kitchen , don’t plan on seeing a new episode this week and prepare for a new episode next week.

Thankfully, this is something that we can plan around. Fans were disappointed in previous weeks when MLB playoff games ran long and disrupted the primetime schedule or, in the case of the National League Division Series game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, was outright cancelled without warning. The Masked Singer was abruptly cancelled for American viewers when a rain delay pushed the game into primetime; furious fans discovered that the show aired in Canada and not the US, and the results were spoiled for eager fans who wanted to watch.

When it comes to The Resident , a new episode will air on Tuesday, November 8. The next new episode is titled “The Chimera” and this is the episode description: "When a prison doctor believes a death row inmate is lying about his symptoms, Conrad and Raptor are called in to examine him; Devon sees a travelling British couple who are nervous about the cost of American health care."

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Popculture

3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders

There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 6)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Yes, it's OK to cry. Scholars, pundits, and followers of professional golf...
WISCONSIN STATE
AdWeek

Pluto TV Adds Over 6,300 Episodes From CBS Vault

Paramount Global has opened its vault of CBS television series to Pluto TV. According to Deadline, the free ad-supported streaming service will have popular TV classics like Frasier and Cheers on its Sitcom Legends channel, Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine on its Star Trek channel, Have Gun – Will Travel and The Wild Wild West on its Westerns TV channel and Petticoat Junction on the Classic TV Comedy channel.
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal

When the NBA signs its next broadcast deal, which comes up in 2025, the league wants to make sure that it can appeal to younger viewers plugged in to streaming, while also bringing in a big check. Related Story HBO Max Price Will Head Due "North" When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double Related Story Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving For "No Less Than Five Games" Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's Content Strategy: "Real Focus On Franchises" Like 'Superman' & 'Harry Potter' As streamers such as Amazon,...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy