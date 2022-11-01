Read full article on original website
Health plans with Kaiser Permanente
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts
Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports. Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports. Crash victims share what happened during 100-car …. Crash victims share what happened during 100-car pileup, Jim Hooley reports. Fentanyl ad causes...
Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?
This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the exclusive FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College poll and whether Republicans can close the gap in downballot races. Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?. This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the...
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas
The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Available body shops hard to find after 100-car pileup. Drivers involved in Friday morning's pile-up on Sixth Avenue in Denver have another...
Ohio sues Dollar General, claims deceptive pricing
(WCMH/NewsNation) — The state of Ohio is suing discount chain Dollar General, alleging the store charges shoppers prices higher than the ones advertised. Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the state is suing the store on behalf of shoppers who have complained about being overcharged. “They’ll put one sticker...
CDOT heads west as snow hits Colorado
Greg Nieto is along Interstate 70 in the Morrison area, where Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles were spotted headed west into the snowstorm. Greg Nieto is along Interstate 70 in the Morrison area, where Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles were spotted headed west into the snowstorm. Crash victims share what...
Physician who provided abortion to 10-year-old sues Indiana AG
An Indiana doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim sued the state’s attorney general on Thursday, accusing him of using “frivolous consumer complaints” to launch a “baseless” investigation. Indiana OB-GYN Caitlin Bernard alleged Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s (R) office pursued invalid...
Coloradans hope for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
Coloradans are taking a chance to win the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Greg Nieto visits local lotto sellers to gauge the mood. Coloradans hope for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Coloradans are taking a chance to win the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Greg Nieto visits local lotto sellers to...
Idaho Springs settles for $7 million in Taser case
Police used a Taser on Michael Clark, who is now receiving a settlement from the City of Idaho Springs. Rob Low reports. Idaho Springs settles for $7 million in Taser case. Police used a Taser on Michael Clark, who is now receiving a settlement from the City of Idaho Springs. Rob Low reports.
Who should wear a mask during flu season?
Experts say we're not exactly in the same situation as the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but doctors are urging to do their part to keep flu and RSV cases down. Rogelio Mares reports. Who should wear a mask during flu season?. Experts say we're not exactly in the same...
Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls
The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday. A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. However, with 1 percent of undecided voters accounted for, the race is tied at 48 percent.
DRIED UP: Threats to Colorado snowpack pose risks far downslope
BOULDER, COLO. — As unseasonable fall warmth bakes the Rocky Mountain hillsides, veteran snowmaker Tony Wrone has come to terms with the fact that these are no longer the winters of his youth. “Last year, we had a real hard time because it was so warm in November,” Wrone,...
Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned
Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Thousands of ornaments bound for Marshall Fire survivors. Operation Christmas Ornaments collects and distributes ornaments to disaster victims over the holidays, and...
DUI case dismissed because officer muted bodycam
The Problem Solvers uncovered yet another questioned DUI arrest tied to Fort Collins Police Officer Jason Haferman. Rob Low investigates. The Problem Solvers uncovered yet another questioned DUI arrest tied to Fort Collins Police Officer Jason Haferman. Rob Low investigates. Analysts: Governor’s race is over. Hundreds of thousands of...
