Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Binance To Support Mastercard Allowing Crypto to Fiat Option
Crypto.com has recently announced that it would be issuing Visa cards in Singapore. Users may immediately move their cash to a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently announced that it will begin accepting Mastercard debit and credit cards from customers in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA) as payment for buying and selling cryptocurrency. The news was broken on the official Binance blog.
thenewscrypto.com
Solana Yield Manager ‘Texture’ Secures $5 Million, Enters Private Beta
Texture, a DeFi yield platform, is now live in private beta testing after raising $5 million in a round-headed by P2P Capital and Sino Global. Wintermute, Semantic Ventures, and Jane Street Capital also participated in this round of funding. The stablecoin USDC was used to raise the money, and the valuation was not made public.
thenewscrypto.com
Santander Sets Transaction Limits on Payments to Crypto Exchanges
A max of £1,000 in a single transaction and £3,000 in a rolling 30-day period has been set. It will implement a block on real-time transactions to cryptocurrency exchanges from 2023. Users of Santander will soon be unable to make cryptocurrency purchases. Customers of Santander have reportedly been...
thenewscrypto.com
JPMorgan Hints Prolonged Crypto Winter Amid Decline in VC Funds
The third quarter of this year saw a record low of $4.4 billion in venture capital financing. Coinbase said that it does not anticipate a rapid recovery in the cryptocurrency market. Although the total value of the cryptocurrency market has risen to over $1 trillion in recent weeks, JPMorgan has...
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Breakdown $20K Price Range, Will it Continue to Dive?
Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $20,338.84 with an increase of 8% in 14 days. Presently, BTC has a market cap of $395 billion. As a result of the market crash, several industries like Terra, Three Arrows Capital, and Celsius Network, have collapsed. Also, the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) value has tumbled by over 70% since reaching an all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Inquiry Filed by UK Parliament Group as Crypto Scrutiny Rises
DCMS announced that it will also investigate the underlying blockchain technology that supports NFTs. According to the DCMS committee’s statement, NFT regulation in the UK is mainly non-existent. The UK government has started a probe into nonfungible tokens (NFT), digital collectibles championed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The House...
thenewscrypto.com
Goldman Sachs Working on Crypto Database For Institutional Clients
MSCI and Coin Metrics are working together on the Datonomy project. Market players will be able to get a sense of the state of the various crypto sectors. Goldman Sachs, a heavyweight on Wall Street, is planning to release an online resource that explains and classifies cryptocurrency for its institutional clients. Datonomy is a service that will assist institutional investors who may be unfamiliar with the field in making sense of the several cryptocurrencies that together amount to a market cap of $1.03 trillion as of today.
thenewscrypto.com
Circle To Invest in BlackRock Managed Circle Reserve Fund
Together with the asset manager, it established a government money market fund. The official blog article states that it will be exclusive to Circle. Circle, the stablecoin USDC’s issuer, recently made a public announcement that it will put a part of the USDC reserves into the Circle Reserve Fund. BlackRock established the SEC-compliant fund, which will invest mostly in cash and US Treasury securities.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar Report Indicates the Recovery of the Crypto Market
Unique Active Wallets in DeFi increased by 7% (504K) from September. NFT trading volume reached $662 million, down 30% from September. The world’s largest marketplace for decentralized applications, DappRadar, revealed in its most recent report that the cryptocurrency market is growing and recovering with a market valuation of more than $1 trillion.
thenewscrypto.com
Solana NFT Trading Volume Surges 170% Post y00ts Launch
The bulk of the commerce is centered on y00ts NFT collection. There are almost 15,000 individual profile pictures in the y00ts archive. The original introduction of the popular profile picture (PFP) project, y00ts, in September contributed to a surge in NFT sales on the Solana blockchain that dropped by half in October. However, if today’s trade is any indicator, November might witness a return to intense activity with the delayed presentation of the y00ts artwork.
thenewscrypto.com
XDC Network Transforms Developer Participation Into Decentralization
A blockchain network is trustless and requires no personal interaction between participants. A distributed ledger ensures that all nodes in the network have access to the same data. There will be widespread disapproval of a member’s ledger if it has been tampered with or corrupted by other users on the network.
thenewscrypto.com
73% of All Daily Blocks Minted on Ethereum OFAC Compliant
51% of Ethereum blocks were confirmed to be compliant with OFAC rules in October. The agency has already sanctioned Tornado Cash and a number of ETH addresses. Members have been monitoring Ethereum’s progress toward meeting requirements put out by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Over 73% of all blocks on the Ethereum network were confirmed to be in conformity with OFAC regulations during the previous 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Surged by Over 46% & Attained Six-Months High
Polygon (MATIC) price surged by over 9% in the last 24 hours to $1.21. Today, MATIC attained six months high of $1.27. Polygon’s native cryptocurrency $MATIC has grown more quickly and signaling bullish patterns. According to Coingecko, Today, $MATIC has surged by around 30% in the last 7 days to reach a six-month high of $1.27. Due to the price increase, Polygon has gained over 250% since the end of the second quarter.
thenewscrypto.com
Top Trending Coins in the Crypto Community
Dogecoin (DOGE) gained more than 98% in the previous month. Polygon becomes Meta’s first partner for its new NFT feature. After six months of a downtrend, currently, the global crypto market recapturing its value and signaling a bullish momentum with new developments. At the time of writing, the overall cryptocurrency market cap is $1.1 trillion, up by 3.4% in the last 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Helium Mobile Carrier Service Compatible With Solana Smartphones
Both projects will debut in the first half of 2023. Solana Saga phone would not be limited to Helium Mobile. Secure, crypto-powered, wireless network that is decentralized, Helium, has voted to switch from its own platform to Solana, a prominent layer-1 blockchain network. Now, with Helium and Solana combining their separate mobile efforts, the partnership is poised to become even closer.
Comments / 0