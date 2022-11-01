MSCI and Coin Metrics are working together on the Datonomy project. Market players will be able to get a sense of the state of the various crypto sectors. Goldman Sachs, a heavyweight on Wall Street, is planning to release an online resource that explains and classifies cryptocurrency for its institutional clients. Datonomy is a service that will assist institutional investors who may be unfamiliar with the field in making sense of the several cryptocurrencies that together amount to a market cap of $1.03 trillion as of today.

