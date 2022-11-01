“Bathrooms can be dangerous,” says the kindly physiotherapist who is charged with patching up the shattered motor skills of former US soldier Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence). Lynsey was, until recently, serving in Afghanistan, so she knows a thing or two about danger. But following a brain injury, her immediate challenges are no longer IEDs but the threat of slipping in the shower. It’s a lot to take on board for a fiercely independent woman who had chosen her army career partly for the distance it afforded her from her home, from her unreliable mother (Linda Emond) and the buried traumas of her upbringing. Initially just marking time until she is well enough to redeploy, Lynsey takes a job cleaning pools and strikes up a friendship with James (Brian Tyree Henry), an amputee mechanic who is attempting to fix her borrowed truck. And it’s this – the unexpected bond between strangers who didn’t know they needed each other – that is the picture’s heart.

