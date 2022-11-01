Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Cortland County woman charged for Walmart crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A woman from the Town of Taylor faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart at 819 Bennie Road on Sunday for a theft complaint. They say 32-year-old Kristen French swapped pricing barcodes on some merchandise with barcodes of lesser value, took some items without paying, and did so in the presence of a child. She was charged with a felony for falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She will appear in Town of Cortlandville Court at 11:00 a.m. on November 28th.
literock973.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
literock973.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
literock973.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
literock973.com
City of Ithaca accepting bids for Cass Park project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bids are open for a project in the City of Ithaca. The Department of Public Works is accepting sealed bids for the Cass Park Pool Liner and Gutter Replacement Project. If you’re interested, bring yours to Scott Andrew at the Office of the City Controller by 2:00 p.m. on November 29th. More details are available.
literock973.com
Bike share program to launch in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bike share program is coming to Ithaca. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and maximize carbon-free mobility. City Transportation Engineer Erin Cuddihy says the Planning Department is spending $50,000 to buy bikes. The program is set to launch on Wednesday. In other Ithaca...
literock973.com
Early voting numbers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County early voting numbers are in. Officials with the Board of Elections say the numbers are slightly higher this year, with roughly 6% of eligible registered voters casting their ballots so far. Republican Commissioner Tamara Scott said, as of 3 p.m. today, 4167 people have made it to the polls, and the Board of Elections has received about 3500 absentee ballots.
literock973.com
Ithaca’s Common Council postpones decision on 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The City of Ithaca’s 2023 budget has not yet been approved. Common Council decided to table the vote on Wednesday night, following a lengthy public hearing. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says many people had problems with the proposal, including issues with wage increases. Officials meet...
literock973.com
Starbucks should reopen Collegetown store, says NLRB
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The National Labor Relations Board says Starbucks should reopen their location in Collegetown. The NLRB says Starbucks has failed to bargain collectively and seeks the rehiring or reimbursement of five former employees. In June, the coffee company announced the shop would close because of low customer volume, but critics accused Starbucks of union busting. Ithaca Starbucks employees voted to unionize earlier this year.
literock973.com
Newfield School District receives $200k to improve technology and transportation safety
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A big financial boost for a Tompkins County School District. Assemblymember Anna Kelles says the Newfield Central School District (NCSD) is getting $200,000 in funding from the state budget. “I am proud to deliver this state funding to the Newfield Central School District and increase...
