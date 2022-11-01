For over 25 years, Rocklin High School (RHS) has started at 7:45 and ended at 2:40. However, this year is different. The change comes from Senate Bill 328, which requires “the school day for middle schools and high schools, including those operated as charter schools, to begin no earlier than 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.” There are numerous studies done to provide reasons as to why starting later benefits teenagers. Terry Cralle, a registered nurse, provided evidence stating that, “one study showed a modest delay in school start time was associated with significant improvements in alertness, mood, and health.” Due to that bill, Rocklin High now starts an hour later at 8:45 and ends at 3:40. This is the first time something like this has happened and there are mixed feelings about this schedule between both the students and staff.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO