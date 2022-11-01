Read full article on original website
bluedevilhub.com
DHS dance class leaves gap in cirruculum
The new school year has started and dance students have been left without a class. After Pamela Trokanski, the former dance teacher, retired from teaching, a hole has been left in Davis High’s physical education. Meirav Rosenheim, a junior and experienced dancer, took the class last year to fulfill...
rocklinhsflash.net
Bill 328 Makes Us Late
For over 25 years, Rocklin High School (RHS) has started at 7:45 and ended at 2:40. However, this year is different. The change comes from Senate Bill 328, which requires “the school day for middle schools and high schools, including those operated as charter schools, to begin no earlier than 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.” There are numerous studies done to provide reasons as to why starting later benefits teenagers. Terry Cralle, a registered nurse, provided evidence stating that, “one study showed a modest delay in school start time was associated with significant improvements in alertness, mood, and health.” Due to that bill, Rocklin High now starts an hour later at 8:45 and ends at 3:40. This is the first time something like this has happened and there are mixed feelings about this schedule between both the students and staff.
eyeofthetigernews.com
Teachers teaching two classes at once
There are some teachers at RHS that have to teach two classes during the same class period. Most of them have experienced some difficulties with it. Jennifer Dithridge-Saigeon teaches beginning and advanced drama during her fourth period class. Saigeon finds some complications with trying to help both of her classes at the same time, as they both need to be able to work independently.
MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Sacramento nonprofit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento nonprofit said it received a $2.4 million donation — the largest single contribution in its history — from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The Greater Sacramento Urban League announced the donation on Monday, saying, “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and […]
Hear from locals at Stagecoach Restaurant about their concerns ahead of the election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along busy Florin Road just off Highway 99 is the Stagecoach Restaurant that's been dishing up Southern-style comfort food since the 1970s. Any place with "pork scrapple" on the breakfast menu should have diners who'll candidly share their concerns ahead of next week's election. In the...
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people
FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness."The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient.
Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
bluedevilhub.com
Reviewing the best fun spaces in Davis
PHOTO: Strolling through Davis it may be hard to find things to do, but some Davis High students have found a few solid places to have fun. Armadillo Music is a great place to buy vinyls, CDs and tapes locally. The record store, located in the heart of downtown Davis has customer comfort in mind. Music lovers can browse a vast selection of different genres, bands and artists while listening to employees’ record picks played over the speakers.
spectrumnews1.com
1st-time homebuyers struggle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fashion design and photography are two things Dev Anglin has immersed himself in, and he’s also passionate about becoming a first-time homeowner. But in the current economic climate, he said it can feel like you have to be a creative of astronomical proportions to even think it’s possible.
Sacramento businesses fed up with crime, homelessness
SACRAMENTO – Frank Sherfey is the proud owner of Stockridge Laundry, but his patience is running out."Most people are here to do just their darn laundry in a clean safe place," he said. That is except for what Sherfey calls the one percent.Owners near Stockridge Plaza in south Sacramento say people have busted their windows while witnessing drug use in the parking lot.The owners of El Amigazo Western Wear, a business in the same plaza, told CBS13 it has been a victim of shoplifting. The cost of doing business here comes with damage, theft and safety concerns.Business owners say they...
KCRA.com
Students hit with gel gun bullets near Natomas-area schools, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Charter School is alerting families after three students were hit with gel gun bullets near campus. Schools officials said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of North Bend Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when the three students were walking past Natomas Park Elementary School.
rosevilletoday.com
Strikes Unlimited in Rocklin completes asset sale
Rocklin, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic is pleased to announce it represented Strikes Unlimited Sports Complex and Family Entertainment Center in the sale of its business assets, including an 8.9-acre parcel with a 64,000 square-foot building at 5681 Lonetree Blvd. in Rocklin, Calif. The entertainment center opportunity was...
Physician assistants accompanying paramedics resulted in cost savings and fewer 911 calls, Sacramento Metro Fire says
It's been a year since the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District added advanced medical providers to its list of first responders. It's a sign of the times nationwide.Scott Perryman is a battalion chief with Metro Fire. "I started in Southern California as paramedic," he said.Perryman loved medicine so much, he put himself through physician assistant school at Stanford. When he went back out into the field, he realized "that there were a lot of issues I was seeing as a paramedic that could be treated in the field and they didn't have to go to the emergency room."A lot of 9-1-1...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville
When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
kion546.com
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
This California vintner makes premium wine in a place you might not expect
Lisa Howard is no ordinary winery owner and winemaker. For starters, the winery she and husband, Cliff, own is in Solano County — a location often overlooked by the masses when it comes to growing grapes and producing wine. “When you visit Suisun Valley you are still bound to...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac students report attacks, teen identified in North Highlands shooting, daycare safety measures in RSV spike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
